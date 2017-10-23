Edition:
BSE Ltd (BSEL.NS)

BSEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

968.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.75 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
Rs972.65
Open
Rs975.00
Day's High
Rs975.00
Day's Low
Rs967.50
Volume
26,245
Avg. Vol
111,980
52-wk High
Rs1,200.00
52-wk Low
Rs886.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.25 1.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1,170.00 1,170.00 1,170.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 6,699.00 7,050.00 5,912.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 4 7,320.50 7,731.00 6,409.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 36.86 36.86 36.86 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 44.44 59.85 38.10 --
Year Ending Mar-19 6 45.25 49.54 40.40 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1,170.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 6,699.00 6,699.00 6,699.00 6,699.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 7,320.50 7,320.50 7,320.50 7,320.50 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 36.86 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 44.44 44.44 44.44 45.38 --
Year Ending Mar-19 45.25 45.26 45.26 45.27 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-18 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

