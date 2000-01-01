Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSSL.NS)
BSSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
72.30INR
10:22am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.60 (+3.73%)
Prev Close
Rs69.70
Open
Rs73.60
Day's High
Rs76.30
Day's Low
Rs70.85
Volume
5,040,759
Avg. Vol
1,548,311
52-wk High
Rs102.70
52-wk Low
Rs36.45
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|20,289.00
|23,451.30
|3,162.30
|15.59
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|24,072.00
|24,075.20
|3.20
|0.01
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|24,789.50
|23,182.90
|1,606.60
|6.48
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|27,812.00
|21,763.90
|6,048.10
|21.75
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|28,555.70
|23,743.50
|4,812.17
|16.85
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|12.01
|12.85
|0.84
|6.99
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|11.43
|10.30
|1.13
|9.87
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|7.49
|9.22
|1.73
|23.16
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|7.39
|12.73
|5.34
|72.27
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|10.61
|9.50
|1.12
|10.52
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
