BTG PLC (BTG.L)

BTG.L on London Stock Exchange

740.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
740.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
565,341
52-wk High
764.58
52-wk Low
528.36

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.78 1.78 1.78 1.78

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 9 559.34 566.90 546.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 593.42 601.00 586.00 630.56
Year Ending Mar-19 9 632.13 660.00 603.50 673.64
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 8 7.55 15.50 5.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 19.65 26.30 11.18 23.03
Year Ending Mar-19 9 24.71 30.80 17.70 32.46
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 19.80 19.80 19.80 27.20

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 559.34 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 593.42 593.42 593.44 593.44 630.56
Year Ending Mar-19 632.13 632.13 635.82 635.82 673.64

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 2
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

BTG PLC News

Market Views

