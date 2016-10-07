BTG PLC (BTG.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 9 559.34 566.90 546.30 -- Year Ending Mar-18 9 593.42 601.00 586.00 630.56 Year Ending Mar-19 9 632.13 660.00 603.50 673.64 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 8 7.55 15.50 5.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 9 19.65 26.30 11.18 23.03 Year Ending Mar-19 9 24.71 30.80 17.70 32.46 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 19.80 19.80 19.80 27.20