British American Tobacco PLC (BTIJ.J)

BTIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

86,892.00ZAc
2:10pm BST
Change (% chg)

-1,472.00 (-1.67%)
Prev Close
88,364.00
Open
88,000.00
Day's High
88,268.00
Day's Low
86,687.00
Volume
185,647
Avg. Vol
709,601
52-wk High
96,074.00
52-wk Low
72,820.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
147.68

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 7,717.30 7,717.30 7,717.30 7,717.30
Year Ending Dec-17 10 20,427.80 21,539.20 19,105.00 15,974.80
Year Ending Dec-18 10 26,975.90 27,773.00 25,811.00 16,610.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 147.68 147.68 147.68 --
Year Ending Dec-17 11 278.98 296.80 224.81 273.96
Year Ending Dec-18 11 312.66 334.62 296.93 297.36
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.68 10.68 10.68 12.96

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 7,717.30 7,717.30 7,717.30 7,717.30 7,717.30
Year Ending Dec-17 20,427.80 20,493.00 20,602.00 20,535.40 15,974.80
Year Ending Dec-18 26,975.90 27,225.80 27,317.30 27,224.90 16,610.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 147.68 147.68 150.19 150.19 --
Year Ending Dec-17 278.98 279.85 281.88 281.15 273.96
Year Ending Dec-18 312.66 315.05 316.90 316.55 297.36

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 1 4
Year Ending Dec-18 0 3 0 5
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 0 6
Year Ending Dec-18 0 3 0 6

Earnings vs. Estimates

British American Tobacco PLC News

Market Views

