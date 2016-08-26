British American Tobacco PLC (BTIJ.J)
BTIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
86,892.00ZAc
2:10pm BST
Change (% chg)
-1,472.00 (-1.67%)
Prev Close
88,364.00
Open
88,000.00
Day's High
88,268.00
Day's Low
86,687.00
Volume
185,647
Avg. Vol
709,601
52-wk High
96,074.00
52-wk Low
72,820.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|147.68
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|7,717.30
|7,717.30
|7,717.30
|7,717.30
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|20,427.80
|21,539.20
|19,105.00
|15,974.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|26,975.90
|27,773.00
|25,811.00
|16,610.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|147.68
|147.68
|147.68
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|278.98
|296.80
|224.81
|273.96
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|312.66
|334.62
|296.93
|297.36
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|10.68
|10.68
|10.68
|12.96
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|7,717.30
|7,717.30
|7,717.30
|7,717.30
|7,717.30
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20,427.80
|20,493.00
|20,602.00
|20,535.40
|15,974.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26,975.90
|27,225.80
|27,317.30
|27,224.90
|16,610.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|147.68
|147.68
|150.19
|150.19
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|278.98
|279.85
|281.88
|281.15
|273.96
|Year Ending Dec-18
|312.66
|315.05
|316.90
|316.55
|297.36
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|3
|0
|5
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|3
|0
|6
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|3
|0
|6
