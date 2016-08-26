British American Tobacco PLC (BTIJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 7,717.30 7,717.30 7,717.30 7,717.30 Year Ending Dec-17 10 20,427.80 21,539.20 19,105.00 15,974.80 Year Ending Dec-18 10 26,975.90 27,773.00 25,811.00 16,610.60 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 147.68 147.68 147.68 -- Year Ending Dec-17 11 278.98 296.80 224.81 273.96 Year Ending Dec-18 11 312.66 334.62 296.93 297.36 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.68 10.68 10.68 12.96