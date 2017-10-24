Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (BVB.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 2 360.00 396.00 324.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 3 535.00 556.00 505.00 377.00 Year Ending Jun-19 3 442.00 462.00 426.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 2 0.29 0.47 0.11 -- Year Ending Jun-18 3 0.88 1.03 0.79 0.48 Year Ending Jun-19 3 0.32 0.77 0.07 --