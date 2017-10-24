Edition:
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (BVB.DE)

BVB.DE on Xetra

7.30EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.03 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
€7.33
Open
€7.34
Day's High
€7.45
Day's Low
€7.30
Volume
157,359
Avg. Vol
310,931
52-wk High
€8.36
52-wk Low
€4.72

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- June 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 2 360.00 396.00 324.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 3 535.00 556.00 505.00 377.00
Year Ending Jun-19 3 442.00 462.00 426.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 2 0.29 0.47 0.11 --
Year Ending Jun-18 3 0.88 1.03 0.79 0.48
Year Ending Jun-19 3 0.32 0.77 0.07 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-13 289.37 125.20 164.17 56.73

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 360.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 535.00 535.00 478.67 366.67 377.00
Year Ending Jun-19 442.00 442.00 432.00 350.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 0.29 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0.88 0.88 0.83 0.38 0.48
Year Ending Jun-19 0.32 0.32 0.09 0.26 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

