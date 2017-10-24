Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (BVB.DE)
BVB.DE on Xetra
7.30EUR
4:35pm BST
7.30EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.03 (-0.38%)
€-0.03 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
€7.33
€7.33
Open
€7.34
€7.34
Day's High
€7.45
€7.45
Day's Low
€7.30
€7.30
Volume
157,359
157,359
Avg. Vol
310,931
310,931
52-wk High
€8.36
€8.36
52-wk Low
€4.72
€4.72
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|2
|360.00
|396.00
|324.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|3
|535.00
|556.00
|505.00
|377.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|3
|442.00
|462.00
|426.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|2
|0.29
|0.47
|0.11
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|3
|0.88
|1.03
|0.79
|0.48
|Year Ending Jun-19
|3
|0.32
|0.77
|0.07
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|289.37
|125.20
|164.17
|56.73
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|360.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|535.00
|535.00
|478.67
|366.67
|377.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|442.00
|442.00
|432.00
|350.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|0.29
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0.88
|0.88
|0.83
|0.38
|0.48
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0.32
|0.32
|0.09
|0.26
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- REFILE-Athletics-Bolt says he's serious about a soccer career
- German stocks - Factors to watch on September 28
- RPT-Borussia Dortmund bomb suspect charged with attempted murder
- Borussia Dortmund bomb suspect charged with attempted murder
- BRIEF-BVB says Ousmane Dembélé is close to move to FC Barcelona