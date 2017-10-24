Edition:
United Kingdom

Bureau Veritas SA (BVI.PA)

BVI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

22.33EUR
3:22pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.09 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
€22.41
Open
€22.35
Day's High
€22.57
Day's Low
€22.27
Volume
239,971
Avg. Vol
632,567
52-wk High
€22.74
52-wk Low
€16.62

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 10 12 12 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 5
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.94 3.06 3.06 3.11

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,231.00 1,231.00 1,231.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 18 4,730.25 4,839.00 4,681.00 4,775.23
Year Ending Dec-18 18 4,851.49 5,058.00 4,760.00 4,938.79
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 0.93 0.96 0.86 1.02
Year Ending Dec-18 20 0.99 1.04 0.94 1.08
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.82 5.10 4.54 5.45

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 843.00 847.80 4.80 0.57
Quarter Ending Mar-11 767.40 775.00 7.60 0.99

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,231.00 1,231.00 1,231.00 1,231.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4,730.25 4,730.25 4,735.49 4,737.63 4,775.23
Year Ending Dec-18 4,851.49 4,851.49 4,860.28 4,859.67 4,938.79
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.93 0.93 0.93 0.93 1.02
Year Ending Dec-18 0.99 0.99 1.00 1.00 1.08

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Bureau Veritas SA News