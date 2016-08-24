Edition:
Britvic PLC (BVIC.L)

BVIC.L on London Stock Exchange

763.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
763.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
745,699
52-wk High
784.50
52-wk Low
521.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 9 9 9 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.53 2.53 2.53 2.53

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 2 395.60 396.00 395.20 --
Year Ending Sep-17 16 1,541.79 1,576.00 1,502.00 1,436.22
Year Ending Sep-18 16 1,591.05 1,637.00 1,527.00 1,479.48
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 17 49.58 50.90 46.86 47.68
Year Ending Sep-18 17 52.00 55.00 49.51 50.67
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 4.87 5.70 4.40 2.35

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 395.60 395.60 395.60 395.60 --
Year Ending Sep-17 1,541.79 1,538.38 1,538.09 1,532.07 1,436.22
Year Ending Sep-18 1,591.05 1,587.17 1,587.64 1,579.92 1,479.48
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 49.58 49.54 49.56 49.26 47.68
Year Ending Sep-18 52.00 51.85 51.91 51.66 50.67

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-17 4 0 4 0
Year Ending Sep-18 4 0 4 0
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 3 0 1 2
Year Ending Sep-18 4 0 2 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Britvic PLC News

Market Views

