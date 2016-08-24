Britvic PLC (BVIC.L)
BVIC.L on London Stock Exchange
763.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
763.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
763.00
763.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
745,699
745,699
52-wk High
784.50
784.50
52-wk Low
521.00
521.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|9
|9
|9
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.53
|2.53
|2.53
|2.53
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|2
|395.60
|396.00
|395.20
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|16
|1,541.79
|1,576.00
|1,502.00
|1,436.22
|Year Ending Sep-18
|16
|1,591.05
|1,637.00
|1,527.00
|1,479.48
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|17
|49.58
|50.90
|46.86
|47.68
|Year Ending Sep-18
|17
|52.00
|55.00
|49.51
|50.67
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|4.87
|5.70
|4.40
|2.35
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|395.60
|395.60
|395.60
|395.60
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1,541.79
|1,538.38
|1,538.09
|1,532.07
|1,436.22
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1,591.05
|1,587.17
|1,587.64
|1,579.92
|1,479.48
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|49.58
|49.54
|49.56
|49.26
|47.68
|Year Ending Sep-18
|52.00
|51.85
|51.91
|51.66
|50.67
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-17
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Sep-18
|4
|0
|2
|2
