Bovis Homes Group PLC (BVS.L)

BVS.L on London Stock Exchange

1,202.00GBp
5:01pm BST
Change (% chg)

-3.00 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
1,205.00
Open
1,204.00
Day's High
1,206.00
Day's Low
1,196.00
Volume
287,628
Avg. Vol
608,829
52-wk High
1,206.00
52-wk Low
740.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 2 3 3
(3) HOLD 4 5 5 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.54 2.62 2.69 2.54

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 971.05 1,020.50 900.00 1,090.24
Year Ending Dec-18 13 1,040.56 1,068.40 992.00 1,137.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 73.40 77.60 64.17 106.41
Year Ending Dec-18 13 89.37 94.01 80.49 115.55
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 0.10 0.10 0.10 -12.15

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 971.05 971.42 958.45 942.04 1,090.24
Year Ending Dec-18 1,040.56 1,037.88 1,035.99 1,015.24 1,137.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 73.40 73.04 73.19 73.73 106.41
Year Ending Dec-18 89.37 88.93 88.18 84.88 115.55

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 4 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Bovis Homes Group PLC News

Market Views

