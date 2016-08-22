Bovis Homes Group PLC (BVS.L)
BVS.L on London Stock Exchange
1,202.00GBp
5:01pm BST
Change (% chg)
-3.00 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
1,205.00
Open
1,204.00
Day's High
1,206.00
Day's Low
1,196.00
Volume
287,628
Avg. Vol
608,829
52-wk High
1,206.00
52-wk Low
740.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|2
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|4
|5
|5
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.54
|2.62
|2.69
|2.54
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|971.05
|1,020.50
|900.00
|1,090.24
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|1,040.56
|1,068.40
|992.00
|1,137.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|73.40
|77.60
|64.17
|106.41
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|89.37
|94.01
|80.49
|115.55
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|-12.15
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|971.05
|971.42
|958.45
|942.04
|1,090.24
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,040.56
|1,037.88
|1,035.99
|1,015.24
|1,137.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|73.40
|73.04
|73.19
|73.73
|106.41
|Year Ending Dec-18
|89.37
|88.93
|88.18
|84.88
|115.55
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|4
|0
