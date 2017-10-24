Edition:
Bidvest Group Ltd (BVTJ.J)

BVTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

17,437.00ZAc
2:16pm BST
Change (% chg)

-160.00 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
17,597.00
Open
17,534.00
Day's High
17,584.00
Day's Low
17,210.00
Volume
391,748
Avg. Vol
990,372
52-wk High
18,374.00
52-wk Low
14,650.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- June 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(3) HOLD 9 9 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.92 2.92 2.92 2.92

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 11 78,303.50 94,623.20 70,878.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 10 81,081.50 100,892.00 76,933.20 105,884.00
Year Ending Jun-19 11 86,860.00 108,864.00 82,801.70 115,143.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 12 1,112.47 1,141.40 1,076.70 --
Year Ending Jun-18 11 1,253.45 1,298.00 1,200.00 1,312.85
Year Ending Jun-19 12 1,412.83 1,491.00 1,334.70 1,511.67
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 12.00 12.00 12.00 11.82

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 78,303.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 81,081.50 80,689.90 80,816.40 84,359.60 105,884.00
Year Ending Jun-19 86,860.00 86,860.00 87,056.70 91,844.40 115,143.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 1,112.47 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 1,253.45 1,256.08 1,261.60 1,274.43 1,312.85
Year Ending Jun-19 1,412.83 1,412.83 1,422.82 1,451.99 1,511.67

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

