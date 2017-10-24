Bidvest Group Ltd (BVTJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 11 78,303.50 94,623.20 70,878.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 10 81,081.50 100,892.00 76,933.20 105,884.00 Year Ending Jun-19 11 86,860.00 108,864.00 82,801.70 115,143.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 12 1,112.47 1,141.40 1,076.70 -- Year Ending Jun-18 11 1,253.45 1,298.00 1,200.00 1,312.85 Year Ending Jun-19 12 1,412.83 1,491.00 1,334.70 1,511.67 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 12.00 12.00 12.00 11.82