Bellway PLC (BWY.L)

BWY.L on London Stock Exchange

3,792.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,792.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
455,106
52-wk High
3,798.00
52-wk Low
2,251.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 184.00 July 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.87 1.87 1.87 1.87

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jul-17 14 2,520.38 2,582.02 2,450.00 2,268.93
Year Ending Jul-18 14 2,711.44 2,843.11 2,518.70 2,399.95
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jul-17 1 184.00 184.00 184.00 184.00
Year Ending Jul-17 13 359.67 372.61 351.41 301.55
Year Ending Jul-18 13 389.67 423.81 352.98 316.71
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.44 10.79 10.10 -0.34

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jul-17 2,520.38 2,520.38 2,519.48 2,518.69 2,268.93
Year Ending Jul-18 2,711.44 2,711.44 2,713.40 2,715.26 2,399.95
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jul-17 184.00 184.00 184.00 184.00 184.00
Year Ending Jul-17 359.67 359.67 359.64 359.38 301.55
Year Ending Jul-18 389.67 389.67 389.29 389.37 316.71

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jul-17 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Jul-18 0 0 1 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Jul-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jul-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Jul-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Bellway PLC News

Market Views

