Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (CAPL.NS)

CAPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

687.90INR
10:18am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.45 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs694.35
Open
Rs700.00
Day's High
Rs700.00
Day's Low
Rs685.60
Volume
24,569
Avg. Vol
124,979
52-wk High
Rs784.80
52-wk Low
Rs310.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 1 2,387.22 2,387.22 2,387.22 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 4,974.85 4,982.70 4,967.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 6,188.21 6,447.00 5,929.41 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 1 12.73 12.73 12.73 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 17.11 17.50 16.72 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 22.09 24.40 19.79 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,008.47 1,027.90 19.43 1.93
Quarter Ending Jun-14 488.37 479.57 8.80 1.80
Quarter Ending Mar-14 400.37 414.03 13.66 3.41
Quarter Ending Sep-13 395.25 409.32 14.07 3.56
Quarter Ending Jun-13 349.37 391.25 41.88 11.99
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2.80 3.16 0.36 12.86
Quarter Ending Jun-14 0.78 0.92 0.14 17.86
Quarter Ending Mar-14 1.00 0.94 0.06 6.19
Quarter Ending Sep-13 0.37 0.53 0.16 43.72
Quarter Ending Jun-13 0.57 0.20 0.37 64.34

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 2,387.22 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4,974.85 4,974.85 4,982.70 4,982.70 --
Year Ending Mar-19 6,188.21 6,188.21 5,929.41 5,929.41 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 12.73 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 17.11 17.11 16.72 16.72 --
Year Ending Mar-19 22.09 22.09 19.79 19.79 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

