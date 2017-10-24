Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (CAPL.NS)
CAPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
687.90INR
10:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1
|2,387.22
|2,387.22
|2,387.22
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|4,974.85
|4,982.70
|4,967.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|6,188.21
|6,447.00
|5,929.41
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1
|12.73
|12.73
|12.73
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|17.11
|17.50
|16.72
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|22.09
|24.40
|19.79
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,008.47
|1,027.90
|19.43
|1.93
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|488.37
|479.57
|8.80
|1.80
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|400.37
|414.03
|13.66
|3.41
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|395.25
|409.32
|14.07
|3.56
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|349.37
|391.25
|41.88
|11.99
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2.80
|3.16
|0.36
|12.86
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|0.78
|0.92
|0.14
|17.86
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|1.00
|0.94
|0.06
|6.19
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|0.37
|0.53
|0.16
|43.72
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|0.57
|0.20
|0.37
|64.34
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|2,387.22
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4,974.85
|4,974.85
|4,982.70
|4,982.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6,188.21
|6,188.21
|5,929.41
|5,929.41
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|12.73
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17.11
|17.11
|16.72
|16.72
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22.09
|22.09
|19.79
|19.79
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Caplin Point Laboratories gets U.S. FDA approval for ketorolac tromethamine injection
- BRIEF-Cycle Pharmaceuticals gets FDA approval for Ketorolac Tromethamine injection
- BRIEF-Caplin Point Labs seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Sridhar Ganesan as MD
- BRIEF-Caplin Point Labs approves re-appointment of Sridhar Ganesan as MD
- BRIEF-India's Caplin Point Laboratories June-qtr consol profit rises