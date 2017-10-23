Capgemini SE (CAPP.PA)
CAPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
101.05EUR
23 Oct 2017
101.05EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€101.05
€101.05
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
502,193
502,193
52-wk High
€102.30
€102.30
52-wk Low
€71.10
€71.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|11
|11
|12
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.05
|1.95
|1.95
|1.90
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|12,781.10
|12,919.00
|12,697.10
|13,179.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|13,211.30
|13,782.00
|12,994.00
|13,690.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|5.90
|6.32
|5.04
|5.79
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|6.33
|6.89
|5.49
|6.20
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|8.69
|9.40
|8.28
|11.49
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|2,313.50
|2,378.00
|64.50
|2.79
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|2,772.17
|2,406.00
|366.17
|13.21
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|2,281.39
|2,350.00
|68.61
|3.01
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12,781.10
|12,788.60
|12,797.30
|12,822.80
|13,179.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13,211.30
|13,225.50
|13,236.90
|13,279.10
|13,690.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5.90
|5.91
|5.89
|5.91
|5.79
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6.33
|6.34
|6.34
|6.36
|6.20
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|3
|2
|7
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|3
|2
|7
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|3
|1
|6
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|3
|2
|6
- BRIEF-Capgemini appoints two chief operating officers
- BRIEF-Capgemini to appeal against Netherlands ruling on SVB dispute
- Vinci's acquisitive energy arm hunts more targets in Europe
- Publicis shares rise on CapGemini comments on advertising M&A: traders
- BRIEF-Capgemini to repurchase up to 360 million euros of shares