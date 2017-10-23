Carrefour SA (CARR.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 24,138.00 24,138.00 24,138.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 22 79,906.60 82,451.40 78,433.00 79,424.40 Year Ending Dec-18 22 81,938.80 84,913.00 79,434.00 81,965.60 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 25 1.15 1.41 0.95 1.83 Year Ending Dec-18 25 1.25 1.61 0.97 1.99 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -1.51 -0.92 -2.10 8.69