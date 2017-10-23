Edition:
Carrefour SA (CARR.PA)

CARR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

17.79EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€17.79
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,707,241
52-wk High
€24.46
52-wk Low
€16.31

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 8 7
(3) HOLD 12 14 9 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 2 0 0
(5) SELL 3 3 2 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.92 2.89 2.31 2.27

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 24,138.00 24,138.00 24,138.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 22 79,906.60 82,451.40 78,433.00 79,424.40
Year Ending Dec-18 22 81,938.80 84,913.00 79,434.00 81,965.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 25 1.15 1.41 0.95 1.83
Year Ending Dec-18 25 1.25 1.61 0.97 1.99
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -1.51 -0.92 -2.10 8.69

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 22,748.80 22,797.00 48.17 0.21
Quarter Ending Mar-11 24,679.10 24,698.00 18.93 0.08

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 24,138.00 24,138.00 24,138.00 24,138.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 79,906.60 79,923.30 79,927.90 80,143.10 79,424.40
Year Ending Dec-18 81,938.80 81,955.60 81,965.20 82,470.50 81,965.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.15 1.15 1.16 1.50 1.83
Year Ending Dec-18 1.25 1.25 1.27 1.66 1.99

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 1 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 3 0 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

