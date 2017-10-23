Carrefour SA (CARR.PA)
CARR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
17.79EUR
23 Oct 2017
17.79EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€17.79
€17.79
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,707,241
3,707,241
52-wk High
€24.46
€24.46
52-wk Low
€16.31
€16.31
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|7
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|8
|7
|(3) HOLD
|12
|14
|9
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|2
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|2
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.92
|2.89
|2.31
|2.27
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|24,138.00
|24,138.00
|24,138.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|79,906.60
|82,451.40
|78,433.00
|79,424.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|81,938.80
|84,913.00
|79,434.00
|81,965.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25
|1.15
|1.41
|0.95
|1.83
|Year Ending Dec-18
|25
|1.25
|1.61
|0.97
|1.99
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|-1.51
|-0.92
|-2.10
|8.69
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|22,748.80
|22,797.00
|48.17
|0.21
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|24,679.10
|24,698.00
|18.93
|0.08
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|24,138.00
|24,138.00
|24,138.00
|24,138.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|79,906.60
|79,923.30
|79,927.90
|80,143.10
|79,424.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|81,938.80
|81,955.60
|81,965.20
|82,470.50
|81,965.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.15
|1.15
|1.16
|1.50
|1.83
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.25
|1.25
|1.27
|1.66
|1.99
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|3
|0
|5
- Brazilian police say France's Casino bribed officials -reports
- European shares fall on Catalonia standoff, disappointing Q3 earnings
- UPDATE 2-European shares fall on Catalonia standoff, disappointing Q3 earnings
- European shares fall on Catalonia standoff, disappointing Q3 earnings
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19