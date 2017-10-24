Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (CASP.PA)
CASP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
49.56EUR
3:22pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|7
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|10
|9
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.75
|2.70
|2.75
|2.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|3,647.00
|3,647.00
|3,647.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|3,464.00
|3,464.00
|3,464.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|38,420.30
|39,562.00
|37,815.00
|44,177.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|39,973.90
|44,994.10
|37,440.00
|46,692.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|2.97
|3.88
|2.17
|3.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|3.52
|4.79
|2.52
|3.88
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|7.65
|9.90
|5.40
|4.93
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|9,138.50
|9,277.00
|138.50
|1.52
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9,233.33
|9,321.00
|87.67
|0.95
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|10,039.00
|5,932.00
|4,107.00
|40.91
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|10,735.80
|10,425.00
|310.75
|2.89
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|9,848.00
|9,966.00
|118.00
|1.20
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3,647.00
|3,647.00
|3,647.00
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3,464.00
|3,464.00
|3,464.00
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|38,420.30
|38,430.20
|38,504.40
|39,005.10
|44,177.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|39,973.90
|39,981.40
|40,085.20
|40,476.80
|46,692.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.97
|2.98
|2.99
|3.10
|3.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.52
|3.53
|3.55
|3.65
|3.88
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|2
|0
|3
