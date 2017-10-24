Edition:
United Kingdom

Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (CASP.PA)

CASP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

49.56EUR
3:22pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.14 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
€49.71
Open
€49.54
Day's High
€49.84
Day's Low
€49.38
Volume
175,596
Avg. Vol
423,307
52-wk High
€57.19
52-wk Low
€41.26

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 7 6 6
(3) HOLD 10 9 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.75 2.70 2.75 2.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 3,647.00 3,647.00 3,647.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 3,464.00 3,464.00 3,464.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 19 38,420.30 39,562.00 37,815.00 44,177.40
Year Ending Dec-18 20 39,973.90 44,994.10 37,440.00 46,692.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 2.97 3.88 2.17 3.23
Year Ending Dec-18 21 3.52 4.79 2.52 3.88
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 7.65 9.90 5.40 4.93

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 9,138.50 9,277.00 138.50 1.52
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9,233.33 9,321.00 87.67 0.95
Quarter Ending Dec-16 10,039.00 5,932.00 4,107.00 40.91
Quarter Ending Sep-16 10,735.80 10,425.00 310.75 2.89
Quarter Ending Jun-16 9,848.00 9,966.00 118.00 1.20

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3,647.00 3,647.00 3,647.00 -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3,464.00 3,464.00 3,464.00 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 38,420.30 38,430.20 38,504.40 39,005.10 44,177.40
Year Ending Dec-18 39,973.90 39,981.40 40,085.20 40,476.80 46,692.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.97 2.98 2.99 3.10 3.23
Year Ending Dec-18 3.52 3.53 3.55 3.65 3.88

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 0 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Casino Guichard Perrachon SA News

» More CASP.PA News