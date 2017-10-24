Castrol India Ltd (CAST.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 8,792.50 9,054.00 8,531.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2,800.00 2,800.00 2,800.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 12 34,922.00 36,143.00 33,305.00 37,773.60 Year Ending Dec-18 11 37,707.20 39,658.00 35,814.00 40,368.60 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 3.60 3.60 3.60 -- Year Ending Dec-17 12 13.33 14.50 12.30 15.49 Year Ending Dec-18 11 14.81 16.30 13.30 16.70 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 14.80 14.80 14.80 13.12