Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N)
CAT.N on New York Stock Exchange
131.68USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.32 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
$131.36
Open
$131.80
Day's High
$132.32
Day's Low
$131.16
Volume
1,389,271
Avg. Vol
980,324
52-wk High
$132.32
52-wk Low
$80.33
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.26
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|4
|(3) HOLD
|11
|12
|11
|13
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.48
|2.57
|2.55
|2.68
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|12
|11,175.20
|11,754.00
|10,776.00
|10,315.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5
|10,518.90
|10,942.50
|9,410.72
|9,192.04
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|42,973.10
|43,814.50
|42,183.10
|39,533.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|46,032.80
|47,892.00
|41,716.60
|40,869.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|17
|1.26
|1.49
|1.10
|1.03
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|7
|1.53
|1.86
|1.10
|0.71
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|5.28
|5.84
|4.98
|3.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|6.65
|7.60
|5.05
|4.45
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|22.99
|40.32
|5.00
|5.18
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|10,967.80
|11,331.00
|363.19
|3.31
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9,271.04
|9,822.00
|550.96
|5.94
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|9,841.47
|9,574.00
|267.47
|2.72
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|9,881.91
|9,160.00
|721.91
|7.31
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|10,114.60
|10,342.00
|227.36
|2.25
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.25
|1.49
|0.24
|19.25
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.62
|1.28
|0.66
|105.26
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.66
|0.83
|0.17
|25.76
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.76
|0.85
|0.09
|12.42
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.96
|1.09
|0.13
|13.64
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|11,175.20
|11,149.70
|11,132.10
|11,163.60
|10,315.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|10,518.90
|10,456.80
|10,280.20
|10,206.00
|9,192.04
|Year Ending Dec-17
|42,973.10
|42,922.60
|42,886.20
|42,936.60
|39,533.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|46,032.80
|45,943.60
|45,664.50
|45,642.20
|40,869.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.26
|1.25
|1.25
|1.25
|1.03
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1.53
|1.51
|1.46
|1.43
|0.71
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5.28
|5.25
|5.24
|5.23
|3.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6.65
|6.62
|6.56
|6.53
|4.45
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|1
|6
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|0
|4
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|0
|7
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|0
|6
|1
