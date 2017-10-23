Edition:
Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N)

CAT.N on New York Stock Exchange

131.68USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.32 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
$131.36
Open
$131.80
Day's High
$132.32
Day's Low
$131.16
Volume
1,389,271
Avg. Vol
980,324
52-wk High
$132.32
52-wk Low
$80.33

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.26 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 4
(3) HOLD 11 12 11 13
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.48 2.57 2.55 2.68

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 12 11,175.20 11,754.00 10,776.00 10,315.50
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5 10,518.90 10,942.50 9,410.72 9,192.04
Year Ending Dec-17 11 42,973.10 43,814.50 42,183.10 39,533.90
Year Ending Dec-18 13 46,032.80 47,892.00 41,716.60 40,869.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 17 1.26 1.49 1.10 1.03
Quarter Ending Mar-18 7 1.53 1.86 1.10 0.71
Year Ending Dec-17 21 5.28 5.84 4.98 3.63
Year Ending Dec-18 22 6.65 7.60 5.05 4.45
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 22.99 40.32 5.00 5.18

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 10,967.80 11,331.00 363.19 3.31
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9,271.04 9,822.00 550.96 5.94
Quarter Ending Dec-16 9,841.47 9,574.00 267.47 2.72
Quarter Ending Sep-16 9,881.91 9,160.00 721.91 7.31
Quarter Ending Jun-16 10,114.60 10,342.00 227.36 2.25
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.25 1.49 0.24 19.25
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.62 1.28 0.66 105.26
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.66 0.83 0.17 25.76
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.76 0.85 0.09 12.42
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.96 1.09 0.13 13.64

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 11,175.20 11,149.70 11,132.10 11,163.60 10,315.50
Quarter Ending Mar-18 10,518.90 10,456.80 10,280.20 10,206.00 9,192.04
Year Ending Dec-17 42,973.10 42,922.60 42,886.20 42,936.60 39,533.90
Year Ending Dec-18 46,032.80 45,943.60 45,664.50 45,642.20 40,869.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.26 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.03
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1.53 1.51 1.46 1.43 0.71
Year Ending Dec-17 5.28 5.25 5.24 5.23 3.63
Year Ending Dec-18 6.65 6.62 6.56 6.53 4.45

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1 3 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 4 1
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 4 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 1 6 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 0 4 0
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0 7 0
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0 6 1

