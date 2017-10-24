CapitaLand Ltd (CATL.SI)

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,617.79 1,617.79 1,617.79 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 912.58 912.58 912.58 -- Year Ending Dec-17 17 4,657.94 5,730.00 4,004.89 4,426.34 Year Ending Dec-18 18 4,583.15 5,165.00 3,786.46 4,562.20 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 5.50 6.00 5.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 4.50 5.00 4.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 19 22.14 33.00 16.90 19.32 Year Ending Dec-18 19 21.03 26.00 14.30 20.91 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 7.23 8.09 6.50 14.59