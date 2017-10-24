CapitaLand Ltd (CATL.SI)
CATL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
3.68SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
$3.71
Open
$3.71
Day's High
$3.71
Day's Low
$3.68
Volume
3,942,300
Avg. Vol
9,288,584
52-wk High
$3.88
52-wk Low
$2.96
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|5.50
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|11
|11
|11
|11
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.90
|1.90
|1.90
|1.90
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1,617.79
|1,617.79
|1,617.79
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|912.58
|912.58
|912.58
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|4,657.94
|5,730.00
|4,004.89
|4,426.34
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|4,583.15
|5,165.00
|3,786.46
|4,562.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|5.50
|6.00
|5.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|4.50
|5.00
|4.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|22.14
|33.00
|16.90
|19.32
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|21.03
|26.00
|14.30
|20.91
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|7.23
|8.09
|6.50
|14.59
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,110.04
|992.41
|117.63
|10.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|888.03
|897.53
|9.50
|1.07
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|593.52
|1,852.81
|1,259.29
|212.18
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|998.26
|1,373.70
|375.44
|37.61
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,038.19
|1,131.65
|93.46
|9.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5.50
|4.90
|0.60
|10.91
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5.00
|4.00
|1.00
|20.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5.50
|6.10
|0.60
|10.91
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5.00
|5.30
|0.30
|6.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|5.00
|3.60
|1.40
|28.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1,617.79
|1,617.79
|1,617.79
|1,617.79
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|912.58
|912.58
|912.58
|912.58
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,657.94
|4,691.30
|4,712.40
|4,713.48
|4,426.34
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,583.15
|4,595.21
|4,594.87
|4,597.36
|4,562.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5.50
|5.50
|5.50
|5.50
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4.50
|4.50
|4.50
|4.50
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22.14
|22.35
|22.01
|21.95
|19.32
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21.03
|21.29
|21.16
|21.09
|20.91
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|1
- BRIEF-Capitaland says unit received approval in-principle to list & quote S$500 mln notes on SGX-ST
- BRIEF-Capitaland says Ascott acquired hotel in Silicon Valley, California
- BRIEF-CapitaLand says unit prices offering of S$500 MLN ,3.08 percent fixed rate notes due 2027
- SE Asia Stocks-Singapore up on financials; Philippines, Indonesia off peaks
- CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Cautious on mixed U.S. data; Vietnam near 10-yr high