Edition:
United Kingdom

CapitaLand Ltd (CATL.SI)

CATL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

3.68SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
$3.71
Open
$3.71
Day's High
$3.71
Day's Low
$3.68
Volume
3,942,300
Avg. Vol
9,288,584
52-wk High
$3.88
52-wk Low
$2.96

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 5.50 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 11 11 11 11
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.90 1.90 1.90 1.90

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,617.79 1,617.79 1,617.79 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 912.58 912.58 912.58 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17 4,657.94 5,730.00 4,004.89 4,426.34
Year Ending Dec-18 18 4,583.15 5,165.00 3,786.46 4,562.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 5.50 6.00 5.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 4.50 5.00 4.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 19 22.14 33.00 16.90 19.32
Year Ending Dec-18 19 21.03 26.00 14.30 20.91
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 7.23 8.09 6.50 14.59

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,110.04 992.41 117.63 10.60
Quarter Ending Mar-17 888.03 897.53 9.50 1.07
Quarter Ending Dec-16 593.52 1,852.81 1,259.29 212.18
Quarter Ending Sep-16 998.26 1,373.70 375.44 37.61
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,038.19 1,131.65 93.46 9.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5.50 4.90 0.60 10.91
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5.00 4.00 1.00 20.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5.50 6.10 0.60 10.91
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5.00 5.30 0.30 6.00
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5.00 3.60 1.40 28.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,617.79 1,617.79 1,617.79 1,617.79 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 912.58 912.58 912.58 912.58 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4,657.94 4,691.30 4,712.40 4,713.48 4,426.34
Year Ending Dec-18 4,583.15 4,595.21 4,594.87 4,597.36 4,562.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.50 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 --
Year Ending Dec-17 22.14 22.35 22.01 21.95 19.32
Year Ending Dec-18 21.03 21.29 21.16 21.09 20.91

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

CapitaLand Ltd News

» More CATL.SI News