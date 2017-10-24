Edition:
Mersen SA (CBLP.PA)

CBLP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

32.66EUR
3:07pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.65 (-1.95%)
Prev Close
€33.31
Open
€33.25
Day's High
€33.30
Day's Low
€32.55
Volume
9,585
Avg. Vol
23,186
52-wk High
€35.00
52-wk Low
€17.36

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 788.62 801.80 774.00 784.35
Year Ending Dec-18 6 812.22 825.00 791.00 802.88
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 1.60 1.98 0.73 1.54
Year Ending Dec-18 6 2.03 2.26 1.40 1.84
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 193.50 193.50 193.50 199.40

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 203.25 218.00 14.75 7.26
Quarter Ending Mar-11 188.00 202.00 14.00 7.45

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 788.62 788.62 788.95 789.95 784.35
Year Ending Dec-18 812.22 812.22 810.72 811.88 802.88
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.60 1.60 1.60 1.59 1.54
Year Ending Dec-18 2.03 2.03 2.02 1.97 1.84

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Mersen SA News

