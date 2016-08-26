Edition:
Computacenter PLC (CCC.L)

CCC.L on London Stock Exchange

986.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
986.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
112,857
52-wk High
1,094.00
52-wk Low
702.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 1.80 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 3,564.67 3,634.28 3,483.00 3,258.30
Year Ending Dec-18 5 3,651.87 3,777.34 3,544.00 3,324.58
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 60.11 62.00 56.28 55.48
Year Ending Dec-18 5 62.81 67.34 57.73 57.90
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.07 9.07 9.07 1.61

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,564.67 3,564.67 3,564.67 3,488.64 3,258.30
Year Ending Dec-18 3,651.87 3,651.87 3,651.87 3,562.41 3,324.58
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 60.11 60.11 60.11 57.55 55.48
Year Ending Dec-18 62.81 62.81 62.81 58.28 57.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Computacenter PLC News

Market Views

