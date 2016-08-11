Edition:
Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH.L)

CCH.L on London Stock Exchange

2,585.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,585.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
658,860
52-wk High
2,682.00
52-wk Low
1,602.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.42 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 6 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 3 3 3
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.94 2.88 2.88 2.88

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 6,481.53 6,679.00 6,405.81 6,373.78
Year Ending Dec-18 16 6,654.52 6,966.00 6,519.20 6,634.96
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.42 0.63 0.22 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17 1.18 1.24 1.08 1.04
Year Ending Dec-18 17 1.31 1.39 1.21 1.19
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 13.55 16.54 10.40 9.61

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,426.05 1,439.80 13.75 0.96
Quarter Ending Sep-15 1,811.33 1,768.70 42.63 2.35
Quarter Ending Jun-15 1,816.50 1,797.60 18.90 1.04
Quarter Ending Mar-15 1,316.50 1,353.30 36.80 2.80
Quarter Ending Dec-14 1,471.38 1,510.00 38.62 2.63
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-14 0.37 0.41 0.04 9.98
Quarter Ending Jun-14 0.40 0.37 0.03 8.03
Quarter Ending Mar-14 -0.04 -0.10 0.06 -150.00
Quarter Ending Dec-13 0.08 0.09 0.01 12.50
Quarter Ending Sep-13 0.44 0.41 0.03 6.82

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6,481.53 6,482.79 6,489.94 6,474.79 6,373.78
Year Ending Dec-18 6,654.52 6,665.52 6,661.75 6,662.28 6,634.96
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.42 0.42 0.42 0.42 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.18 1.17 1.17 1.15 1.04
Year Ending Dec-18 1.31 1.30 1.29 1.28 1.19

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 3 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 3 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0 4 0
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0 5 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Coca Cola HBC AG News

Market Views

