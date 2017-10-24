Edition:
United Kingdom

CCL Products India Ltd (CCLP.NS)

CCLP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

319.10INR
10:20am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.00 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
Rs315.10
Open
Rs315.00
Day's High
Rs321.00
Day's Low
Rs314.75
Volume
30,859
Avg. Vol
75,334
52-wk High
Rs372.00
52-wk Low
Rs230.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 3.29 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 1 2 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.14 2.14 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 2,959.58 3,214.00 2,522.32 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 2,941.00 2,941.00 2,941.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 6 9,805.92 10,251.00 9,317.52 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 11,426.80 11,726.00 11,196.00 12,494.50
Year Ending Mar-19 7 13,062.50 13,889.00 11,923.00 15,179.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 3.29 4.01 2.57 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 2.31 2.31 2.31 --
Year Ending Mar-17 6 10.90 11.50 10.01 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 11.46 11.60 11.40 14.05
Year Ending Mar-19 7 13.89 14.80 12.49 17.80

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,763.00 2,454.28 308.72 11.17
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,959.58 2,969.73 10.15 0.34
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,576.50 2,779.47 202.97 7.88
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,519.00 2,503.56 15.44 0.61
Quarter Ending Dec-15 2,594.18 2,129.25 464.93 17.92
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3.17 2.03 1.14 35.96
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.29 2.65 0.64 19.45
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3.20 3.44 0.24 7.50
Quarter Ending Dec-15 2.24 1.95 0.29 12.95
Quarter Ending Sep-15 2.40 2.27 0.13 5.42

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,959.58 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2,941.00 2,941.00 2,941.00 2,941.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 9,805.92 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 11,426.80 11,426.80 11,426.80 11,233.70 12,494.50
Year Ending Mar-19 13,062.50 13,062.50 13,062.50 13,093.00 15,179.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.29 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2.31 2.31 2.31 2.31 --
Year Ending Mar-17 10.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 11.46 11.46 11.46 11.46 14.05
Year Ending Mar-19 13.89 13.89 13.89 13.98 17.80

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

CCL Products India Ltd News

» More CCLP.NS News