Compagnie des Alpes SA (CDAF.PA)

CDAF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

27.60EUR
3:21pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.16 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
€27.44
Open
€27.50
Day's High
€27.65
Day's Low
€27.48
Volume
4,642
Avg. Vol
12,102
52-wk High
€30.00
52-wk Low
€16.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 1 1 2
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.20 2.40 2.40 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 5 762.42 766.00 758.00 741.53
Year Ending Sep-18 5 788.54 794.30 781.40 761.33
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 5 1.62 1.69 1.58 1.46
Year Ending Sep-18 5 1.95 2.18 1.81 1.60
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.50 10.50 10.50 13.40

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-13 108.45 117.72 9.27 8.55
Quarter Ending Sep-13 150.00 150.95 0.95 0.63
Quarter Ending Mar-13 289.55 302.45 12.90 4.46
Quarter Ending Dec-12 105.40 105.48 0.08 0.07
Quarter Ending Jun-12 134.70 131.54 3.16 2.35

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 762.42 762.42 759.70 759.70 741.53
Year Ending Sep-18 788.54 788.54 786.14 786.14 761.33
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 1.62 1.62 1.59 1.59 1.46
Year Ending Sep-18 1.95 1.95 1.89 1.89 1.60

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Compagnie des Alpes SA News

