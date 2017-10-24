CESC Ltd (CESC.NS)
CESC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,029.15INR
10:22am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.55 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs1,026.60
Open
Rs1,027.60
Day's High
Rs1,040.00
Day's Low
Rs1,023.25
Volume
186,963
Avg. Vol
583,099
52-wk High
Rs1,080.00
52-wk Low
Rs533.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|12
|12
|13
|11
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.96
|1.96
|2.00
|2.05
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17
|120,848.00
|159,644.00
|57,564.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|144,199.00
|168,744.00
|72,044.00
|132,283.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|166,476.00
|179,545.00
|138,099.00
|159,676.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|19
|51.72
|67.45
|38.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16
|74.49
|89.90
|51.70
|67.99
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|93.57
|113.80
|72.60
|95.93
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|30.98
|30.98
|30.98
|46.83
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|18,409.60
|16,890.00
|1,519.56
|8.25
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|13,365.60
|14,010.00
|644.38
|4.82
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|13,706.50
|12,360.00
|1,346.50
|9.82
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|17,104.90
|16,470.00
|634.92
|3.71
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|15,163.10
|18,480.00
|3,316.88
|21.87
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|16.15
|11.47
|4.68
|28.98
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|6.60
|18.35
|11.75
|178.03
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|10.92
|8.60
|2.32
|21.22
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|14.12
|15.37
|1.25
|8.85
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|13.33
|12.12
|1.21
|9.08
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|120,848.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|144,199.00
|144,199.00
|144,199.00
|144,426.00
|132,283.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|166,476.00
|166,476.00
|166,476.00
|170,324.00
|159,676.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|51.72
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|74.49
|74.49
|74.49
|73.52
|67.99
|Year Ending Mar-19
|93.57
|93.57
|93.57
|95.81
|95.93
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0