CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo (CESP6.SA)

CESP6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

13.64BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.30 (-2.15%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.94
Open
R$ 14.00
Day's High
R$ 14.05
Day's Low
R$ 13.62
Volume
1,133,400
Avg. Vol
1,721,658
52-wk High
R$ 19.51
52-wk Low
R$ 12.33

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.21 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 6 5 5 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.45 2.55 2.55 2.73

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 394.29 394.29 394.29 --
Year Ending Dec-17 8 1,487.77 1,601.24 1,423.64 1,502.22
Year Ending Dec-18 8 1,540.86 1,624.00 1,473.00 1,587.15
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.21 0.21 0.21 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.53 0.64 0.48 1.02
Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.76 1.29 0.28 1.27
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.90 9.90 9.90 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 371.61 357.51 14.10 3.80
Quarter Ending Mar-17 364.24 362.34 1.90 0.52
Quarter Ending Dec-16 411.93 345.42 66.51 16.15
Quarter Ending Sep-16 369.39 374.52 5.13 1.39
Quarter Ending Jun-16 501.34 467.95 33.40 6.66
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.06 0.17 0.23 -383.33
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.21 0.19 0.02 10.92
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.14 0.08 0.06 40.74
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.17 0.25 0.08 51.52
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.39 0.31 0.08 20.10

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 394.29 394.29 394.29 394.29 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1,487.77 1,487.77 1,486.27 1,492.02 1,502.22
Year Ending Dec-18 1,540.86 1,540.86 1,541.23 1,550.99 1,587.15
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.21 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.53 0.53 0.53 0.53 1.02
Year Ending Dec-18 0.76 0.76 0.76 0.86 1.27

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

