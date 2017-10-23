CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo (CESP6.SA)
CESP6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
13.64BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.30 (-2.15%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.94
Open
R$ 14.00
Day's High
R$ 14.05
Day's Low
R$ 13.62
Volume
1,133,400
Avg. Vol
1,721,658
52-wk High
R$ 19.51
52-wk Low
R$ 12.33
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.21
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|6
|5
|5
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.45
|2.55
|2.55
|2.73
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|394.29
|394.29
|394.29
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|1,487.77
|1,601.24
|1,423.64
|1,502.22
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|1,540.86
|1,624.00
|1,473.00
|1,587.15
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.53
|0.64
|0.48
|1.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|0.76
|1.29
|0.28
|1.27
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|371.61
|357.51
|14.10
|3.80
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|364.24
|362.34
|1.90
|0.52
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|411.93
|345.42
|66.51
|16.15
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|369.39
|374.52
|5.13
|1.39
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|501.34
|467.95
|33.40
|6.66
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-0.06
|0.17
|0.23
|-383.33
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.21
|0.19
|0.02
|10.92
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.14
|0.08
|0.06
|40.74
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.17
|0.25
|0.08
|51.52
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.39
|0.31
|0.08
|20.10
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|394.29
|394.29
|394.29
|394.29
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,487.77
|1,487.77
|1,486.27
|1,492.02
|1,502.22
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,540.86
|1,540.86
|1,541.23
|1,550.99
|1,587.15
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.53
|0.53
|0.53
|0.53
|1.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.76
|0.76
|0.76
|0.86
|1.27
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks set record high as reform hopes linger
- UPDATE 1-Brazil's São Paulo state will not change price for utility CESP -source
- EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks set fresh record high as reform hopes undeterred
- Brazil's São Paulo state decides to suspend privatization of utility CESP
- CPFL seeking to expand in Brazil's power transmission sector