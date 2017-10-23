CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo (CESP6.SA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 394.29 394.29 394.29 -- Year Ending Dec-17 8 1,487.77 1,601.24 1,423.64 1,502.22 Year Ending Dec-18 8 1,540.86 1,624.00 1,473.00 1,587.15 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.21 0.21 0.21 -- Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.53 0.64 0.48 1.02 Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.76 1.29 0.28 1.27 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.90 9.90 9.90 --