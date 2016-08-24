Centamin PLC (CEY.L)
CEY.L on London Stock Exchange
143.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
143.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.90 (-0.62%)
-0.90 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
144.00
144.00
Open
143.80
143.80
Day's High
144.30
144.30
Day's Low
142.50
142.50
Volume
2,806,863
2,806,863
Avg. Vol
7,865,621
7,865,621
52-wk High
193.90
193.90
52-wk Low
114.60
114.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.04
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|6
|6
|8
|(3) HOLD
|3
|4
|4
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.93
|2.08
|2.08
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|195.10
|209.30
|178.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|189.83
|189.83
|189.83
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|680.48
|702.00
|642.00
|705.01
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|728.71
|848.89
|654.00
|683.63
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|0.03
|0.04
|0.02
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|0.11
|0.14
|0.08
|0.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|0.13
|0.18
|0.09
|0.13
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|160.84
|151.28
|9.56
|5.94
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|143.39
|140.72
|2.67
|1.86
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|165.26
|158.31
|6.95
|4.20
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|177.21
|200.85
|23.63
|13.33
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|177.83
|180.13
|2.30
|1.29
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.02
|0.03
|0.01
|28.76
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|66.67
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.05
|0.04
|0.01
|20.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.06
|0.06
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.05
|0.07
|0.02
|27.27
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|195.10
|189.14
|189.14
|189.14
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|189.83
|181.67
|181.67
|181.67
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|680.48
|676.05
|675.04
|675.83
|705.01
|Year Ending Dec-18
|728.71
|724.73
|734.10
|734.10
|683.63
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0
|5
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0
|4
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0
|4
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|2
|2
- Should you buy gold or gold miners?
- Are these 3 stocks unmissable buys after today's results?
- Can 2016 winners Centamin plc (+145%), Anglo American plc (+149%) and Lonmin plc (+183%) keep on climbing?
- 3 top mining stocks in a post-Brexit world: BHP Billiton plc, Rio Tinto plc and Centamin plc
- Can Q2 winners Standard Chartered plc, Centamin plc and Weir Group plc keep charging?
- Is it time to hunker down and stockpile gold?