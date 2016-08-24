Edition:
Centamin PLC (CEY.L)

CEY.L on London Stock Exchange

143.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.90 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
144.00
Open
143.80
Day's High
144.30
Day's Low
142.50
Volume
2,806,863
Avg. Vol
7,865,621
52-wk High
193.90
52-wk Low
114.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.04 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 6 6 8
(3) HOLD 3 4 4 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.93 2.08 2.08 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 195.10 209.30 178.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 189.83 189.83 189.83 --
Year Ending Dec-17 14 680.48 702.00 642.00 705.01
Year Ending Dec-18 14 728.71 848.89 654.00 683.63
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.04 0.04 0.03 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0.03 0.04 0.02 --
Year Ending Dec-17 14 0.11 0.14 0.08 0.16
Year Ending Dec-18 14 0.13 0.18 0.09 0.13

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 160.84 151.28 9.56 5.94
Quarter Ending Mar-17 143.39 140.72 2.67 1.86
Quarter Ending Dec-16 165.26 158.31 6.95 4.20
Quarter Ending Sep-16 177.21 200.85 23.63 13.33
Quarter Ending Jun-16 177.83 180.13 2.30 1.29
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.02 0.03 0.01 28.76
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.01 0.03 0.01 66.67
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.05 0.04 0.01 20.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.06 0.06 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.05 0.07 0.02 27.27

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 195.10 189.14 189.14 189.14 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 189.83 181.67 181.67 181.67 --
Year Ending Dec-17 680.48 676.05 675.04 675.83 705.01
Year Ending Dec-18 728.71 724.73 734.10 734.10 683.63
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.03 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.16
Year Ending Dec-18 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0 2 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0 5 2
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0 4 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0 4 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 2 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Centamin PLC News

Market Views

