Centerra Gold Inc (CG.TO)
CG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
9.04CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.08 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
$9.12
Open
$9.05
Day's High
$9.20
Day's Low
$8.88
Volume
350,300
Avg. Vol
967,629
52-wk High
$9.35
52-wk Low
$5.56
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.33
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|5
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|7
|5
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|1
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.64
|2.64
|2.91
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|326.59
|338.09
|311.07
|266.85
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|274.62
|279.49
|269.76
|265.27
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|1,168.90
|1,234.00
|1,110.80
|991.01
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|1,120.37
|1,206.01
|1,003.40
|1,215.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|9
|0.33
|0.45
|0.20
|0.17
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|6
|0.15
|0.26
|0.03
|0.11
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|0.90
|1.13
|0.76
|0.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|0.60
|1.03
|0.28
|0.59
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|16.70
|16.70
|16.70
|--
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|255.29
|279.22
|23.92
|9.37
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|239.97
|285.30
|45.33
|18.89
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|302.18
|305.72
|3.55
|1.17
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|210.93
|220.19
|9.26
|4.39
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|176.10
|161.60
|14.50
|8.23
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.11
|0.17
|0.06
|55.39
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.10
|0.20
|0.10
|93.24
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.24
|0.23
|0.01
|4.72
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.15
|0.21
|0.06
|41.13
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.05
|0.02
|0.03
|60.63
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|326.59
|326.21
|323.99
|330.45
|266.85
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|274.62
|274.62
|268.32
|268.14
|265.27
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,168.90
|1,167.05
|1,155.43
|1,152.65
|991.01
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,120.37
|1,120.37
|1,117.07
|1,128.64
|1,215.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.33
|0.33
|0.32
|0.31
|0.17
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|0.17
|0.11
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.90
|0.89
|0.87
|0.86
|0.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.60
|0.60
|0.58
|0.61
|0.59
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|4
|1
