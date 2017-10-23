Edition:
United Kingdom

Centerra Gold Inc (CG.TO)

CG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.04CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
$9.12
Open
$9.05
Day's High
$9.20
Day's Low
$8.88
Volume
350,300
Avg. Vol
967,629
52-wk High
$9.35
52-wk Low
$5.56

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.33 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 5 3 2
(3) HOLD 7 5 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.64 2.64 2.91 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 326.59 338.09 311.07 266.85
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 274.62 279.49 269.76 265.27
Year Ending Dec-17 9 1,168.90 1,234.00 1,110.80 991.01
Year Ending Dec-18 9 1,120.37 1,206.01 1,003.40 1,215.67
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 9 0.33 0.45 0.20 0.17
Quarter Ending Mar-18 6 0.15 0.26 0.03 0.11
Year Ending Dec-17 11 0.90 1.13 0.76 0.53
Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.60 1.03 0.28 0.59
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 16.70 16.70 16.70 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 255.29 279.22 23.92 9.37
Quarter Ending Mar-17 239.97 285.30 45.33 18.89
Quarter Ending Dec-16 302.18 305.72 3.55 1.17
Quarter Ending Sep-16 210.93 220.19 9.26 4.39
Quarter Ending Jun-16 176.10 161.60 14.50 8.23
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.11 0.17 0.06 55.39
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.10 0.20 0.10 93.24
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.24 0.23 0.01 4.72
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.15 0.21 0.06 41.13
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.05 0.02 0.03 60.63

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 326.59 326.21 323.99 330.45 266.85
Quarter Ending Mar-18 274.62 274.62 268.32 268.14 265.27
Year Ending Dec-17 1,168.90 1,167.05 1,155.43 1,152.65 991.01
Year Ending Dec-18 1,120.37 1,120.37 1,117.07 1,128.64 1,215.67
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.33 0.33 0.32 0.31 0.17
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.17 0.11
Year Ending Dec-17 0.90 0.89 0.87 0.86 0.53
Year Ending Dec-18 0.60 0.60 0.58 0.61 0.59

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 5 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 4 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Centerra Gold Inc News

