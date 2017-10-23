Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo Comgas (CGAS5.SA)
CGAS5.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
51.81BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -1.14 (-2.15%)
Prev Close
R$ 52.95
Open
R$ 53.01
Day's High
R$ 53.01
Day's Low
R$ 51.60
Volume
52,900
Avg. Vol
77,960
52-wk High
R$ 59.99
52-wk Low
R$ 43.53
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,286.00
|1,359.67
|73.67
|5.73
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,166.00
|1,146.27
|19.73
|1.69
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,335.00
|1,324.08
|10.92
|0.82
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,328.00
|1,379.13
|51.13
|3.85
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,463.00
|1,493.96
|30.96
|2.12
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.01
|1.21
|0.20
|19.21
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.88
|0.86
|0.02
|2.27
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.90
|0.44
|0.46
|51.11
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.79
|1.38
|0.41
|22.74
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2.30
|2.54
|0.23
|10.19
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings