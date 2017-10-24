Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CHPC.NS)
CHPC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
453.60INR
10:27am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.75 (+2.20%)
Prev Close
Rs443.85
Open
Rs440.00
Day's High
Rs456.00
Day's Low
Rs440.00
Volume
427,688
Avg. Vol
1,002,342
52-wk High
Rs467.00
52-wk Low
Rs226.65
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.83
|2.83
|2.83
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|294,587.00
|381,233.00
|252,266.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|398,669.00
|398,669.00
|398,669.00
|298,636.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|401,675.00
|401,675.00
|401,675.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|58.17
|67.60
|41.40
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|82,002.50
|88,139.90
|6,137.40
|7.48
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|98,590.50
|94,327.70
|4,262.80
|4.32
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|118,348.00
|106,158.00
|12,190.20
|10.30
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|147,594.00
|129,850.00
|17,744.50
|12.02
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|141,681.00
|133,354.00
|8,326.70
|5.88
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|294,587.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|398,669.00
|398,669.00
|398,669.00
|398,669.00
|298,636.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|401,675.00
|401,675.00
|401,675.00
|401,675.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings