Credit Agricole Egypt SAE (CIEB.CA)
CIEB.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
41.10EGP
1:26pm BST
Change (% chg)
£0.07 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
£41.03
Open
£41.00
Day's High
£41.12
Day's Low
£40.01
Volume
52,612
Avg. Vol
185,248
52-wk High
£52.50
52-wk Low
£20.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|1
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|2
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.20
|2.20
|2.12
|1.88
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|3,804.08
|4,476.00
|3,268.00
|2,900.84
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|4,171.85
|4,826.00
|3,493.00
|3,130.53
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|5.59
|6.50
|4.48
|4.25
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|6.41
|8.00
|4.78
|4.53
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|923.00
|888.80
|34.20
|3.71
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|851.50
|960.77
|109.27
|12.83
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|677.00
|920.95
|243.95
|36.03
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|644.00
|704.24
|60.24
|9.35
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|632.00
|643.64
|11.64
|1.84
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,804.08
|3,804.08
|3,830.87
|3,830.87
|2,900.84
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,171.85
|4,171.85
|4,190.84
|4,190.84
|3,130.53
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
