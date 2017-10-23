Cielo SA (CIEL3.SA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 7 3,539.09 3,883.99 3,196.48 4,142.00 Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 3,283.46 3,429.91 3,205.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 11 13,243.80 14,821.20 11,452.00 14,481.80 Year Ending Dec-18 16 13,383.40 15,405.50 11,981.00 15,700.10 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 7 0.40 0.42 0.38 0.48 Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 0.36 0.38 0.35 -- Year Ending Dec-17 15 1.53 1.65 1.45 1.67 Year Ending Dec-18 15 1.61 1.74 1.45 1.86 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 7.17 11.10 4.47 13.40