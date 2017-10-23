Cielo SA (CIEL3.SA)
CIEL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
21.70BRL
23 Oct 2017
21.70BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.81 (-3.60%)
R$ -0.81 (-3.60%)
Prev Close
R$ 22.51
R$ 22.51
Open
R$ 22.50
R$ 22.50
Day's High
R$ 22.55
R$ 22.55
Day's Low
R$ 21.70
R$ 21.70
Volume
5,803,300
5,803,300
Avg. Vol
6,003,984
6,003,984
52-wk High
R$ 27.69
R$ 27.69
52-wk Low
R$ 20.36
R$ 20.36
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.40
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|7
|7
|8
|(3) HOLD
|9
|8
|8
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.78
|2.72
|2.72
|2.65
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|7
|3,539.09
|3,883.99
|3,196.48
|4,142.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|3,283.46
|3,429.91
|3,205.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|13,243.80
|14,821.20
|11,452.00
|14,481.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|13,383.40
|15,405.50
|11,981.00
|15,700.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|7
|0.40
|0.42
|0.38
|0.48
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4
|0.36
|0.38
|0.35
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|1.53
|1.65
|1.45
|1.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|1.61
|1.74
|1.45
|1.86
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|7.17
|11.10
|4.47
|13.40
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3,337.57
|3,116.30
|221.27
|6.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,388.36
|3,086.20
|302.16
|8.92
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,561.13
|3,120.49
|440.64
|12.37
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3,366.00
|3,063.37
|302.63
|8.99
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,314.55
|3,069.02
|245.52
|7.41
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.38
|0.39
|0.01
|2.62
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.38
|0.47
|0.09
|25.07
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.40
|0.40
|0.01
|1.34
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.37
|0.37
|0.00
|0.54
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.35
|0.36
|0.01
|3.76
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3,539.09
|3,579.80
|3,579.80
|3,598.04
|4,142.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3,283.46
|3,449.57
|3,449.57
|3,465.94
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13,243.80
|13,338.00
|13,307.90
|13,555.60
|14,481.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13,383.40
|13,505.30
|13,554.50
|13,906.10
|15,700.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.40
|0.40
|0.40
|0.41
|0.48
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.36
|0.37
|0.37
|0.38
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.53
|1.53
|1.52
|1.56
|1.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.61
|1.62
|1.63
|1.70
|1.86
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
- Brazil's Cielo sees competition from smaller firms easing
- UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cielo cuts targets as recession tames sales, costs
- Brazil's Cielo beats profit estimates as financial expenses slump
- EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks slip ahead of pension vote
- EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks down ahead of pension vote