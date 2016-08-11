Cineworld Group PLC (CINE.L)
CINE.L on London Stock Exchange
665.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
665.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
665.50
665.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
639,376
639,376
52-wk High
744.90
744.90
52-wk Low
528.00
528.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|5
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.15
|2.23
|2.23
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|894.05
|913.00
|864.70
|834.56
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|961.33
|985.20
|915.60
|898.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|38.71
|40.38
|36.47
|36.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|41.73
|43.94
|38.83
|39.78
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|8.25
|9.20
|7.30
|9.60
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|894.05
|894.05
|892.17
|886.88
|834.56
|Year Ending Dec-18
|961.33
|961.33
|957.80
|950.56
|898.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|38.71
|38.71
|38.49
|38.40
|36.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|41.73
|41.73
|41.61
|41.58
|39.78
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
