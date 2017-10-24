Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS)
CIPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
599.00INR
10:25am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs6.10 (+1.03%)
Prev Close
Rs592.90
Open
Rs600.30
Day's High
Rs600.65
Day's Low
Rs591.30
Volume
778,073
Avg. Vol
1,155,696
52-wk High
Rs635.90
52-wk Low
Rs480.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|4.42
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|10
|10
|9
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|6
|7
|7
|(3) HOLD
|12
|13
|15
|16
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|6
|5
|6
|(5) SELL
|1
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.42
|2.57
|2.58
|2.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|23
|38,432.90
|53,241.30
|36,054.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|44,267.70
|45,641.00
|42,894.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|36
|150,467.00
|163,810.00
|143,129.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|35
|162,570.00
|177,263.00
|150,637.00
|181,928.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|35
|186,118.00
|196,728.00
|169,771.00
|209,172.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11
|4.42
|6.01
|3.70
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3
|5.49
|6.24
|4.35
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|38
|18.12
|22.18
|16.37
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|36
|21.00
|27.00
|15.60
|26.05
|Year Ending Mar-19
|36
|26.73
|34.20
|21.21
|32.08
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|14.92
|14.93
|14.90
|18.56
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|37,957.30
|34,323.20
|3,634.09
|9.57
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|38,432.90
|34,870.40
|3,562.49
|9.27
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|37,610.30
|35,500.20
|2,110.07
|5.61
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|37,388.40
|36,718.80
|669.56
|1.79
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|38,997.90
|34,998.10
|3,999.81
|10.26
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3.96
|5.08
|1.12
|28.34
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4.42
|-0.77
|5.19
|117.43
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4.82
|4.65
|0.17
|3.46
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4.84
|4.40
|0.44
|9.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|4.65
|4.53
|0.12
|2.65
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|38,432.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|44,267.70
|44,267.70
|43,898.50
|49,696.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|150,467.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|162,570.00
|162,570.00
|163,066.00
|165,402.00
|181,928.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|186,118.00
|186,118.00
|186,561.00
|188,871.00
|209,172.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4.42
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|5.49
|5.49
|5.46
|8.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18.12
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|21.00
|20.94
|20.92
|20.70
|26.05
|Year Ending Mar-19
|26.73
|26.90
|26.81
|26.92
|32.08
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|3
|2
