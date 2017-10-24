Edition:
Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS)

CIPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

599.00INR
10:25am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.10 (+1.03%)
Prev Close
Rs592.90
Open
Rs600.30
Day's High
Rs600.65
Day's Low
Rs591.30
Volume
778,073
Avg. Vol
1,155,696
52-wk High
Rs635.90
52-wk Low
Rs480.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 4.42 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 10 10 9 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 6 7 7
(3) HOLD 12 13 15 16
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 6 5 6
(5) SELL 1 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.42 2.57 2.58 2.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 23 38,432.90 53,241.30 36,054.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 44,267.70 45,641.00 42,894.50 --
Year Ending Mar-17 36 150,467.00 163,810.00 143,129.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 35 162,570.00 177,263.00 150,637.00 181,928.00
Year Ending Mar-19 35 186,118.00 196,728.00 169,771.00 209,172.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11 4.42 6.01 3.70 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 5.49 6.24 4.35 --
Year Ending Mar-17 38 18.12 22.18 16.37 --
Year Ending Mar-18 36 21.00 27.00 15.60 26.05
Year Ending Mar-19 36 26.73 34.20 21.21 32.08
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 14.92 14.93 14.90 18.56

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 37,957.30 34,323.20 3,634.09 9.57
Quarter Ending Mar-17 38,432.90 34,870.40 3,562.49 9.27
Quarter Ending Dec-16 37,610.30 35,500.20 2,110.07 5.61
Quarter Ending Sep-16 37,388.40 36,718.80 669.56 1.79
Quarter Ending Jun-16 38,997.90 34,998.10 3,999.81 10.26
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3.96 5.08 1.12 28.34
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4.42 -0.77 5.19 117.43
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4.82 4.65 0.17 3.46
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4.84 4.40 0.44 9.00
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4.65 4.53 0.12 2.65

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 38,432.90 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 44,267.70 44,267.70 43,898.50 49,696.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 150,467.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 162,570.00 162,570.00 163,066.00 165,402.00 181,928.00
Year Ending Mar-19 186,118.00 186,118.00 186,561.00 188,871.00 209,172.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4.42 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 5.49 5.49 5.46 8.70 --
Year Ending Mar-17 18.12 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 21.00 20.94 20.92 20.70 26.05
Year Ending Mar-19 26.73 26.90 26.81 26.92 32.08

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 2 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 4 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 3 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Cipla Ltd News

