Groupe Crit SA (CITT.PA)

CITT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

79.75EUR
3:11pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.65 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
€80.40
Open
€80.39
Day's High
€80.39
Day's Low
€79.66
Volume
792
Avg. Vol
4,252
52-wk High
€87.90
52-wk Low
€55.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 2.67 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 2,418.00 2,428.90 2,403.00 2,190.43
Year Ending Dec-18 3 2,537.07 2,585.80 2,484.40 2,257.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 7.23 7.26 7.18 6.73
Year Ending Dec-18 3 7.77 8.24 7.40 5.55
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -3.30 -3.30 -3.30 -8.70

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 431.00 441.80 10.80 2.51
Quarter Ending Dec-11 379.00 391.60 12.60 3.32
Quarter Ending Sep-11 396.00 401.30 5.30 1.34
Quarter Ending Jun-11 381.90 386.50 4.60 1.20
Quarter Ending Mar-11 317.00 273.80 43.20 13.63

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,418.00 2,418.00 2,413.23 2,413.23 2,190.43
Year Ending Dec-18 2,537.07 2,537.07 2,534.00 2,534.00 2,257.40

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings

