Groupe Crit SA (CITT.PA)
CITT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
79.75EUR
3:11pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.65 (-0.81%)
€-0.65 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
€80.40
Open
€80.39
Day's High
€80.39
Day's Low
€79.66
Volume
792
Avg. Vol
4,252
52-wk High
€87.90
52-wk Low
€55.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.67
|2.67
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|2,418.00
|2,428.90
|2,403.00
|2,190.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|2,537.07
|2,585.80
|2,484.40
|2,257.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|7.23
|7.26
|7.18
|6.73
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|7.77
|8.24
|7.40
|5.55
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-3.30
|-3.30
|-3.30
|-8.70
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|431.00
|441.80
|10.80
|2.51
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|379.00
|391.60
|12.60
|3.32
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|396.00
|401.30
|5.30
|1.34
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|381.90
|386.50
|4.60
|1.20
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|317.00
|273.80
|43.20
|13.63
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,418.00
|2,418.00
|2,413.23
|2,413.23
|2,190.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,537.07
|2,537.07
|2,534.00
|2,534.00
|2,257.40
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings