Clarkson PLC (CKN.L)
CKN.L on London Stock Exchange
2,950.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,950.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,950.00
2,950.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
33,189
33,189
52-wk High
3,033.00
3,033.00
52-wk Low
1,910.00
1,910.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|319.64
|328.00
|314.20
|322.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|346.88
|357.90
|331.21
|343.42
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|116.61
|119.83
|114.22
|111.11
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|140.25
|154.00
|131.40
|142.11
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|319.64
|319.64
|318.39
|321.15
|322.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|346.88
|346.88
|339.90
|344.21
|343.42
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|116.61
|116.61
|113.27
|111.41
|111.11
|Year Ending Dec-18
|140.25
|140.25
|134.88
|135.20
|142.11
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
