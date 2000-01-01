Edition:
United Kingdom

Clariant Chemicals India Ltd (CLAC.NS)

CLAC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

617.40INR
10:25am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs10.90 (+1.80%)
Prev Close
Rs606.50
Open
Rs603.70
Day's High
Rs618.70
Day's Low
Rs603.50
Volume
15,674
Avg. Vol
21,732
52-wk High
Rs822.00
52-wk Low
Rs563.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-14 3,056.93 2,480.70 576.23 18.85
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-14 4.57 -0.50 5.07 110.94

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Clariant Chemicals India Ltd News

» More CLAC.NS News