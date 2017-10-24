Claris Lifesciences Ltd (CLAI.BO)
CLAI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
349.10INR
10:27am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|2,170.00
|2,170.00
|2,170.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|8,287.00
|8,287.00
|8,287.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|22.80
|22.80
|22.80
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|44.00
|31.32
|12.68
|28.81
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,170.00
|44.11
|2,125.89
|97.97
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,969.00
|21.84
|1,947.16
|98.89
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|1,737.13
|2,005.24
|268.11
|15.43
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|2,021.00
|1,935.87
|85.13
|4.21
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|2.86
|3.72
|0.86
|30.07
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|8.20
|5.33
|2.87
|35.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,170.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8,287.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|22.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
- BRIEF-RBI hikes foreign investment limit in Claris Lifesciences to 49 pct
- BRIEF-Claris Lifesciences completes stake sale in JV to Otsuka
- BRIEF-Claris Lifesciences gets shareholders' nod to raise FII/FPI shareholding limits in co
- BRIEF-India's Claris Lifesciences June-qtr consol profit down 13 pct
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions