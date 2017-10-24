Edition:
United Kingdom

Claris Lifesciences Ltd (CLAI.BO)

CLAI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

349.10INR
10:27am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.90 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
Rs350.00
Open
Rs350.90
Day's High
Rs351.00
Day's Low
Rs348.50
Volume
279,231
Avg. Vol
159,031
52-wk High
Rs430.10
52-wk Low
Rs231.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 2,170.00 2,170.00 2,170.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 8,287.00 8,287.00 8,287.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 22.80 22.80 22.80 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 44.00 31.32 12.68 28.81
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,170.00 44.11 2,125.89 97.97
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,969.00 21.84 1,947.16 98.89
Quarter Ending Jun-15 1,737.13 2,005.24 268.11 15.43
Quarter Ending Dec-12 2,021.00 1,935.87 85.13 4.21
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 2.86 3.72 0.86 30.07
Quarter Ending Sep-11 8.20 5.33 2.87 35.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,170.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 8,287.00 -- -- -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 22.80 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Claris Lifesciences Ltd News

» More CLAI.BO News