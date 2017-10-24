Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd (CMDG.SI)
CMDG.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
2.03SGD
24 Oct 2017
2.03SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.98%)
$-0.02 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
$2.05
$2.05
Open
$2.04
$2.04
Day's High
$2.05
$2.05
Day's Low
$2.02
$2.02
Volume
3,186,300
3,186,300
Avg. Vol
10,851,864
10,851,864
52-wk High
$2.80
$2.80
52-wk Low
$1.96
$1.96
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|3.50
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|4
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.56
|2.44
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1,024.16
|1,024.16
|1,024.16
|1,136.31
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|756.54
|756.54
|756.54
|867.71
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|3,957.82
|4,123.03
|3,811.00
|4,236.68
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|3,982.49
|4,149.79
|3,782.70
|4,394.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|3.50
|3.50
|3.50
|4.30
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|3.30
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|14.11
|15.00
|13.00
|16.22
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|14.18
|16.00
|12.70
|17.11
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|3.94
|3.94
|3.94
|6.11
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,049.24
|987.20
|62.04
|5.91
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|809.71
|972.00
|162.29
|20.04
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,084.07
|1,026.20
|57.87
|5.34
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,086.50
|1,015.40
|71.10
|6.54
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,084.44
|1,022.30
|62.14
|5.73
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3.70
|3.70
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.10
|3.80
|0.70
|22.58
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4.00
|3.30
|0.70
|17.50
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4.00
|4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|4.00
|3.90
|0.10
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1,024.16
|1,024.16
|1,049.24
|1,049.24
|1,136.31
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|756.54
|756.54
|780.75
|780.75
|867.71
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,957.82
|3,957.82
|3,999.47
|4,046.17
|4,236.68
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,982.49
|3,982.49
|4,044.08
|4,125.01
|4,394.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3.50
|3.50
|3.70
|3.70
|4.30
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2.50
|2.50
|2.80
|2.80
|3.30
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14.11
|14.11
|14.47
|14.83
|16.22
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14.18
|14.18
|14.85
|15.38
|17.11
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|7
