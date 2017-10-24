Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd (CMDG.SI)

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,024.16 1,024.16 1,024.16 1,136.31 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 756.54 756.54 756.54 867.71 Year Ending Dec-17 15 3,957.82 4,123.03 3,811.00 4,236.68 Year Ending Dec-18 15 3,982.49 4,149.79 3,782.70 4,394.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3.50 3.50 3.50 4.30 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2.50 2.50 2.50 3.30 Year Ending Dec-17 16 14.11 15.00 13.00 16.22 Year Ending Dec-18 16 14.18 16.00 12.70 17.11 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 3.94 3.94 3.94 6.11