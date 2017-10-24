Edition:
Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd (CMDG.SI)

CMDG.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

2.03SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
$2.05
Open
$2.04
Day's High
$2.05
Day's Low
$2.02
Volume
3,186,300
Avg. Vol
10,851,864
52-wk High
$2.80
52-wk Low
$1.96

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 3.50 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 4 5 5
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.56 2.44 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,024.16 1,024.16 1,024.16 1,136.31
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 756.54 756.54 756.54 867.71
Year Ending Dec-17 15 3,957.82 4,123.03 3,811.00 4,236.68
Year Ending Dec-18 15 3,982.49 4,149.79 3,782.70 4,394.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3.50 3.50 3.50 4.30
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2.50 2.50 2.50 3.30
Year Ending Dec-17 16 14.11 15.00 13.00 16.22
Year Ending Dec-18 16 14.18 16.00 12.70 17.11
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 3.94 3.94 3.94 6.11

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,049.24 987.20 62.04 5.91
Quarter Ending Mar-17 809.71 972.00 162.29 20.04
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,084.07 1,026.20 57.87 5.34
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,086.50 1,015.40 71.10 6.54
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,084.44 1,022.30 62.14 5.73
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3.70 3.70 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.10 3.80 0.70 22.58
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4.00 3.30 0.70 17.50
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4.00 4.00 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4.00 3.90 0.10 2.50

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,024.16 1,024.16 1,049.24 1,049.24 1,136.31
Quarter Ending Mar-18 756.54 756.54 780.75 780.75 867.71
Year Ending Dec-17 3,957.82 3,957.82 3,999.47 4,046.17 4,236.68
Year Ending Dec-18 3,982.49 3,982.49 4,044.08 4,125.01 4,394.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3.50 3.50 3.70 3.70 4.30
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2.50 2.50 2.80 2.80 3.30
Year Ending Dec-17 14.11 14.11 14.47 14.83 16.22
Year Ending Dec-18 14.18 14.18 14.85 15.38 17.11

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 6
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 7
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 5
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 7

