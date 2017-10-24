Edition:
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd (CMLJ.J)

CMLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

7,346.00ZAc
2:17pm BST
Change (% chg)

36.00 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
7,310.00
Open
7,310.00
Day's High
7,359.00
Day's Low
7,247.00
Volume
381,967
Avg. Vol
598,974
52-wk High
7,922.00
52-wk Low
5,882.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.60 3.60 3.60 3.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 3 4,012.67 4,150.00 3,933.00 4,423.67
Year Ending Sep-18 3 4,468.67 4,545.00 4,362.00 4,809.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 4 444.27 453.00 435.00 494.73
Year Ending Sep-18 4 488.52 521.10 439.00 529.50
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 7.26 7.26 7.26 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 4,012.67 4,012.67 4,012.67 4,012.67 4,423.67
Year Ending Sep-18 4,468.67 4,468.67 4,468.67 4,468.67 4,809.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 444.27 444.27 444.27 444.27 494.73
Year Ending Sep-18 488.52 488.52 488.52 488.52 529.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

