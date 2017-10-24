Coronation Fund Managers Ltd (CMLJ.J)
CMLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
7,346.00ZAc
2:17pm BST
Change (% chg)
36.00 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
7,310.00
Open
7,310.00
Day's High
7,359.00
Day's Low
7,247.00
Volume
381,967
Avg. Vol
598,974
52-wk High
7,922.00
52-wk Low
5,882.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|--
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|3
|4,012.67
|4,150.00
|3,933.00
|4,423.67
|Year Ending Sep-18
|3
|4,468.67
|4,545.00
|4,362.00
|4,809.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|4
|444.27
|453.00
|435.00
|494.73
|Year Ending Sep-18
|4
|488.52
|521.10
|439.00
|529.50
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|7.26
|7.26
|7.26
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|4,012.67
|4,012.67
|4,012.67
|4,012.67
|4,423.67
|Year Ending Sep-18
|4,468.67
|4,468.67
|4,468.67
|4,468.67
|4,809.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|444.27
|444.27
|444.27
|444.27
|494.73
|Year Ending Sep-18
|488.52
|488.52
|488.52
|488.52
|529.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Coronation Fund Managers assets under management as at June end were r579 bln
- BRIEF-Coronation Fund says HY HEPS of 220.7 cents
- BRIEF-Coronation Fund Managers sees HY DHEPS to be between 206.7 cents and 229.7 cents
- BRIEF-Coronation Fund Managers says total assets under management at 576 billion rand