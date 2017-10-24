Coronation Fund Managers Ltd (CMLJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 3 4,012.67 4,150.00 3,933.00 4,423.67 Year Ending Sep-18 3 4,468.67 4,545.00 4,362.00 4,809.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 4 444.27 453.00 435.00 494.73 Year Ending Sep-18 4 488.52 521.10 439.00 529.50 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 7.26 7.26 7.26 --