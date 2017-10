Touissit Cie Miniere de SA (CMT.CS)

Sales and Profit Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 2 496.90 557.00 436.80 505.00 Year Ending Dec-18 2 511.30 564.00 458.60 536.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 4 105.30 141.00 68.90 120.93 Year Ending Dec-18 3 127.93 147.00 105.90 131.73