Edition:
United Kingdom

Centrica PLC (CNA.L)

CNA.L on London Stock Exchange

175.40GBp
5:10pm BST
Change (% chg)

2.30 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
173.10
Open
173.50
Day's High
176.00
Day's Low
172.60
Volume
32,686,831
Avg. Vol
22,971,925
52-wk High
236.90
52-wk Low
170.88

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 12 12 11 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 2 2 2
(5) SELL 3 3 4 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.11 3.21 3.32 3.32

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 28,245.20 32,118.00 26,281.00 27,598.90
Year Ending Dec-18 19 28,130.40 32,167.00 18,214.00 28,002.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 15.21 17.27 8.73 16.10
Year Ending Dec-18 20 16.15 19.50 13.80 17.63
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 -3.14 6.12 -10.80 0.92

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 28,245.20 28,251.40 28,197.80 28,192.70 27,598.90
Year Ending Dec-18 28,130.40 28,015.10 27,907.30 28,440.90 28,002.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15.21 15.63 15.63 15.63 16.10
Year Ending Dec-18 16.15 16.24 16.23 16.35 17.63

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 1 4
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 2 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Centrica PLC News

» More CNA.L News

Market Views

» More CNA.L Market Views