Centrica PLC (CNA.L)
CNA.L on London Stock Exchange
175.40GBp
5:10pm BST
Change (% chg)
2.30 (+1.33%)
2.30 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|12
|12
|11
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|4
|4
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.11
|3.21
|3.32
|3.32
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|28,245.20
|32,118.00
|26,281.00
|27,598.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|28,130.40
|32,167.00
|18,214.00
|28,002.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|15.21
|17.27
|8.73
|16.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|16.15
|19.50
|13.80
|17.63
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|-3.14
|6.12
|-10.80
|0.92
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|28,245.20
|28,251.40
|28,197.80
|28,192.70
|27,598.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|28,130.40
|28,015.10
|27,907.30
|28,440.90
|28,002.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15.21
|15.63
|15.63
|15.63
|16.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16.15
|16.24
|16.23
|16.35
|17.63
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|2
|3
