Natixis SA (CNAT.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 2,363.40 2,383.04 2,343.75 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2,435.96 2,435.96 2,435.96 -- Year Ending Dec-17 14 9,310.27 9,579.00 9,092.00 8,609.55 Year Ending Dec-18 14 9,513.15 10,149.00 8,886.00 8,832.43 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.11 0.12 0.10 -- Year Ending Dec-17 18 0.49 0.55 0.40 0.42 Year Ending Dec-18 18 0.53 0.63 0.47 0.45 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 10.96 12.89 7.80 2.40