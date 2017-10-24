Natixis SA (CNAT.PA)
CNAT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
6.91EUR
3:26pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.10 (+1.53%)
Prev Close
€6.80
Open
€6.80
Day's High
€6.96
Day's Low
€6.80
Volume
3,254,438
Avg. Vol
4,703,343
52-wk High
€7.04
52-wk Low
€4.16
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.11
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|2
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|4
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|9
|10
|12
|13
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.42
|2.33
|2.59
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|2,363.40
|2,383.04
|2,343.75
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|2,435.96
|2,435.96
|2,435.96
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|9,310.27
|9,579.00
|9,092.00
|8,609.55
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|9,513.15
|10,149.00
|8,886.00
|8,832.43
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.11
|0.12
|0.10
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|0.49
|0.55
|0.40
|0.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|0.53
|0.63
|0.47
|0.45
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|10.96
|12.89
|7.80
|2.40
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,230.84
|2,410.00
|179.16
|8.03
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,213.92
|2,347.00
|133.08
|6.01
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,322.16
|2,520.00
|197.84
|8.52
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,963.61
|2,106.00
|142.39
|7.25
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,923.47
|2,224.00
|300.53
|15.62
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.13
|0.16
|0.03
|21.49
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.08
|0.08
|0.00
|2.79
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.10
|0.16
|0.06
|57.21
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.10
|0.08
|0.02
|20.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.08
|0.09
|0.01
|12.50
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2,363.40
|2,363.40
|2,354.67
|2,354.67
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2,435.96
|2,435.96
|2,431.91
|2,431.91
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9,310.27
|9,314.30
|9,313.08
|9,343.67
|8,609.55
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9,513.15
|9,516.76
|9,512.61
|9,651.60
|8,832.43
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.49
|0.49
|0.49
|0.48
|0.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.53
|0.53
|0.53
|0.54
|0.45
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|3
|2
