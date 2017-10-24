Edition:
Natixis SA (CNAT.PA)

CNAT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

6.91EUR
3:26pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.10 (+1.53%)
Prev Close
€6.80
Open
€6.80
Day's High
€6.96
Day's Low
€6.80
Volume
3,254,438
Avg. Vol
4,703,343
52-wk High
€7.04
52-wk Low
€4.16

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.11 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 2 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 4 3 2
(3) HOLD 9 10 12 13
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 2
(5) SELL 1 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.42 2.33 2.59 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 2,363.40 2,383.04 2,343.75 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2,435.96 2,435.96 2,435.96 --
Year Ending Dec-17 14 9,310.27 9,579.00 9,092.00 8,609.55
Year Ending Dec-18 14 9,513.15 10,149.00 8,886.00 8,832.43
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.11 0.12 0.10 --
Year Ending Dec-17 18 0.49 0.55 0.40 0.42
Year Ending Dec-18 18 0.53 0.63 0.47 0.45
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 10.96 12.89 7.80 2.40

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,230.84 2,410.00 179.16 8.03
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,213.92 2,347.00 133.08 6.01
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,322.16 2,520.00 197.84 8.52
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,963.61 2,106.00 142.39 7.25
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,923.47 2,224.00 300.53 15.62
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.13 0.16 0.03 21.49
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.08 0.08 0.00 2.79
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.10 0.16 0.06 57.21
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.10 0.08 0.02 20.00
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.08 0.09 0.01 12.50

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2,363.40 2,363.40 2,354.67 2,354.67 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2,435.96 2,435.96 2,431.91 2,431.91 --
Year Ending Dec-17 9,310.27 9,314.30 9,313.08 9,343.67 8,609.55
Year Ending Dec-18 9,513.15 9,516.76 9,512.61 9,651.60 8,832.43
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.49 0.49 0.49 0.48 0.42
Year Ending Dec-18 0.53 0.53 0.53 0.54 0.45

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 2 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 2 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 3 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

