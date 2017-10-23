Connect Group PLC (CNCTC.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Aug-17 6 1,848.73 1,906.50 1,817.40 1,869.68 Year Ending Aug-18 5 1,800.48 1,825.00 1,771.80 1,825.09 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Aug-17 5 16.58 17.60 16.17 19.87 Year Ending Aug-18 5 16.89 17.60 16.23 20.84