Connect Group PLC (CNCTC.L)
CNCTC.L on London Stock Exchange
95.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|August
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|1.67
|1.67
|1.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|6
|1,848.73
|1,906.50
|1,817.40
|1,869.68
|Year Ending Aug-18
|5
|1,800.48
|1,825.00
|1,771.80
|1,825.09
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|5
|16.58
|17.60
|16.17
|19.87
|Year Ending Aug-18
|5
|16.89
|17.60
|16.23
|20.84
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|1,848.73
|1,848.73
|1,848.73
|1,848.73
|1,869.68
|Year Ending Aug-18
|1,800.48
|1,800.48
|1,800.48
|1,800.48
|1,825.09
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|16.58
|16.58
|16.58
|16.58
|19.87
|Year Ending Aug-18
|16.89
|16.89
|16.89
|16.89
|20.84
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Aug-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Aug-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Aug-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Aug-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Connect Group says overall performance in 45 weeks to July 15 continues in line with expectations
- BRIEF-Connect completes sale of Education & Care division to RM plc
- BRIEF-Connect sees education & care unit sale completing on or around June 30
- BRIEF-Connect Group Tesilient reports h1 pre-tax profit 18.1 mln stg