Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L)
CNE.L on London Stock Exchange
200.70GBp
5:10pm BST
Change (% chg)
5.10 (+2.61%)
Prev Close
195.60
Open
196.30
Day's High
201.90
Day's Low
195.50
Volume
1,655,102
Avg. Vol
1,819,214
52-wk High
250.60
52-wk Low
164.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|-0.01
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|10
|9
|9
|9
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|9
|8
|8
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.91
|1.88
|1.96
|1.96
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|69.89
|172.31
|20.00
|164.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|383.29
|468.70
|315.00
|508.11
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|-0.16
|0.29
|-0.53
|-0.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|0.03
|0.35
|-0.16
|0.14
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-26.30
|-26.30
|-26.30
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|69.89
|69.45
|77.17
|109.77
|164.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|383.29
|387.19
|404.68
|460.39
|508.11
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.16
|-0.19
|-0.20
|-0.21
|-0.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|0.08
|0.14
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|3
