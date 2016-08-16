Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 13 69.89 172.31 20.00 164.30 Year Ending Dec-18 13 383.29 468.70 315.00 508.11 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 -0.01 0.00 -0.03 0.00 Year Ending Dec-17 12 -0.16 0.29 -0.53 -0.10 Year Ending Dec-18 18 0.03 0.35 -0.16 0.14 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -26.30 -26.30 -26.30 --