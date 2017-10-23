Continental Gold Inc (CNL.TO)
CNL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.16CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
$3.14
Open
$3.12
Day's High
$3.16
Day's Low
$3.10
Volume
183,294
Avg. Vol
547,224
52-wk High
$5.75
52-wk Low
$2.62
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|-0.02
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.75
|1.75
|1.75
|1.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.03
|-0.01
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.03
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|-0.05
|-0.03
|-0.07
|-0.06
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|-0.07
|-0.02
|-0.13
|-0.07
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.02
|-165.49
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|-172.99
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.02
|-275.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.00
|-6.54
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|-130.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|-0.02
|-0.02
|--
|-0.01
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.06
|Year Ending Dec-18
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-0.06
|-0.07
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
