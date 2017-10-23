Edition:
Continental Gold Inc (CNL.TO)

CNL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.16CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
$3.14
Open
$3.12
Day's High
$3.16
Day's Low
$3.10
Volume
183,294
Avg. Vol
547,224
52-wk High
$5.75
52-wk Low
$2.62

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -0.02 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.75 1.75 1.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 -0.02 -0.01 -0.03 -0.01
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 -0.02 -0.01 -0.03 --
Year Ending Dec-17 5 -0.05 -0.03 -0.07 -0.06
Year Ending Dec-18 5 -0.07 -0.02 -0.13 -0.07

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.01 -0.03 0.02 -165.49
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -0.01 0.01 0.02 -172.99
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.01 -0.03 0.02 -275.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.01 -0.01 0.00 -6.54
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.01 0.00 0.01 -130.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Year Ending Dec-18 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 -0.02 -0.02 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
Quarter Ending Mar-18 -0.02 -0.02 -- -0.01 --
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 -0.04 -0.06
Year Ending Dec-18 -0.07 -0.07 -0.05 -0.06 -0.07

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

