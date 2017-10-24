CNP Assurances SA (CNPP.PA)
CNPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
20.13EUR
3:24pm BST
20.13EUR
3:24pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.11 (+0.55%)
€0.11 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
€20.02
€20.02
Open
€20.00
€20.00
Day's High
€20.14
€20.14
Day's Low
€20.00
€20.00
Volume
64,624
64,624
Avg. Vol
345,204
345,204
52-wk High
€21.38
€21.38
52-wk Low
€15.25
€15.25
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.43
|3.43
|3.43
|3.43
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|6,670.00
|6,670.00
|6,670.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|29,865.50
|30,270.90
|29,460.00
|30,334.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|30,510.60
|31,173.90
|29,588.00
|30,897.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|1.74
|1.87
|1.56
|1.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|1.85
|1.92
|1.74
|1.73
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|6,935.00
|74,341.60
|67,406.60
|971.98
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|6,496.33
|7,294.20
|797.87
|12.28
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|7,183.00
|7,165.60
|17.40
|0.24
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|8,278.67
|8,070.90
|207.77
|2.51
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6,670.00
|6,670.00
|6,670.00
|6,670.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|29,865.50
|29,865.50
|29,611.70
|29,611.70
|30,334.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|30,510.60
|30,510.60
|30,510.60
|30,510.60
|30,897.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.74
|1.74
|1.73
|1.73
|1.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.85
|1.85
|1.84
|1.83
|1.73
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
- BRIEF-CNP Assurances acquires T11 office tower in Frankfurt
- Brazil's Caixa Seguridade kicks off insurance partners search
- Brazil's Caixa Seguridade reaches new distribution deal with CNP
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 29
- BRIEF-CNP Assurances in non binding MOU with Brazil's Caixa Seguridade