CNP Assurances SA (CNPP.PA)

CNPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

20.13EUR
3:24pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.11 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
€20.02
Open
€20.00
Day's High
€20.14
Day's Low
€20.00
Volume
64,624
Avg. Vol
345,204
52-wk High
€21.38
52-wk Low
€15.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.43 3.43 3.43 3.43

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 6,670.00 6,670.00 6,670.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2 29,865.50 30,270.90 29,460.00 30,334.30
Year Ending Dec-18 3 30,510.60 31,173.90 29,588.00 30,897.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 1.74 1.87 1.56 1.65
Year Ending Dec-18 7 1.85 1.92 1.74 1.73

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 6,935.00 74,341.60 67,406.60 971.98
Quarter Ending Sep-11 6,496.33 7,294.20 797.87 12.28
Quarter Ending Jun-11 7,183.00 7,165.60 17.40 0.24
Quarter Ending Mar-11 8,278.67 8,070.90 207.77 2.51

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6,670.00 6,670.00 6,670.00 6,670.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 29,865.50 29,865.50 29,611.70 29,611.70 30,334.30
Year Ending Dec-18 30,510.60 30,510.60 30,510.60 30,510.60 30,897.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.74 1.74 1.73 1.73 1.65
Year Ending Dec-18 1.85 1.85 1.84 1.83 1.73

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

