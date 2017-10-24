Edition:
Century Textile and Industries Ltd (CNTY.NS)

CNTY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,334.00INR
10:26am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.90 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
Rs1,328.10
Open
Rs1,328.10
Day's High
Rs1,343.00
Day's Low
Rs1,318.95
Volume
329,584
Avg. Vol
627,691
52-wk High
Rs1,349.00
52-wk Low
Rs666.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 20,219.00 20,219.00 20,219.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 85,573.00 85,573.00 85,573.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 87,181.00 93,458.10 77,481.00 93,062.00
Year Ending Mar-19 3 94,765.60 102,804.00 83,471.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 6.30 6.30 6.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 30.81 36.00 23.53 35.80
Year Ending Mar-19 3 43.95 53.80 27.04 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 21,478.60 20,494.70 983.88 4.58
Quarter Ending Mar-17 20,219.00 22,614.90 2,395.90 11.85
Quarter Ending Dec-16 17,763.00 17,628.10 134.90 0.76
Quarter Ending Sep-16 19,702.00 18,169.10 1,532.90 7.78
Quarter Ending Jun-16 19,510.00 20,244.00 734.00 3.76
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.44 10.77 8.33 341.39

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 20,219.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 85,573.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 87,181.00 87,181.00 85,649.10 85,649.10 93,062.00
Year Ending Mar-19 94,765.60 94,765.60 94,200.00 94,200.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 6.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 30.81 30.81 28.72 28.72 35.80
Year Ending Mar-19 43.95 43.95 39.57 39.57 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

