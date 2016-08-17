Edition:
United Kingdom

Cobham PLC (COB.L)

COB.L on London Stock Exchange

140.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
140.10
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
6,972,655
52-wk High
153.03
52-wk Low
89.07

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 10 10 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 5 5 4
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.06 3.06 3.06 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 1,998.26 2,083.80 1,897.00 2,047.81
Year Ending Dec-18 16 2,027.68 2,123.30 1,938.00 2,104.64
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 5.46 6.72 4.90 11.13
Year Ending Dec-18 17 5.91 7.43 5.08 11.89
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 -4.58 -2.10 -9.13 -8.10

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,998.26 1,997.55 1,997.55 1,995.40 2,047.81
Year Ending Dec-18 2,027.68 2,028.31 2,028.31 2,026.37 2,104.64
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.46 5.46 5.46 5.43 11.13
Year Ending Dec-18 5.91 5.91 5.91 5.81 11.89

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Cobham PLC News

Market Views

