Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CODE.NS)
CODE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
222.25INR
222.25INR
Change (% chg)
Rs0.55 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs221.70
Open
Rs223.00
Day's High
Rs224.20
Day's Low
Rs221.85
Volume
11,357
Avg. Vol
101,842
52-wk High
Rs277.00
52-wk Low
Rs190.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|0.45
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.25
|1.25
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|4,826.00
|4,826.00
|4,826.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|31,399.80
|32,027.00
|30,357.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|35,650.50
|38,398.00
|33,388.50
|34,366.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|40,312.80
|44,019.00
|37,113.30
|38,207.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|0.45
|0.50
|0.40
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.99
|0.99
|0.99
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|2.05
|2.34
|1.56
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|5.36
|7.00
|3.94
|5.84
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|8.03
|11.00
|3.66
|5.48
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|8,245.00
|8,142.83
|102.17
|1.24
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,826.00
|8,936.94
|4,110.94
|85.18
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|6,673.00
|7,514.85
|841.85
|12.62
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|7,680.00
|7,072.19
|607.81
|7.91
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.99
|1.01
|0.02
|2.02
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.45
|1.34
|0.89
|197.78
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.19
|0.60
|0.41
|207.69
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|16.10
|0.46
|15.64
|97.14
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,826.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|31,399.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|35,650.50
|35,650.50
|35,650.50
|35,701.80
|34,366.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|40,312.80
|40,312.80
|40,312.80
|40,325.40
|38,207.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.45
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.99
|0.99
|0.99
|0.99
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2.05
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5.36
|5.36
|5.36
|5.41
|5.84
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8.03
|8.03
|8.03
|8.13
|5.48
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises says no information discovered during search by tax dept which would impact financial position
- BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs
- BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises gets NCLT nod for scheme of amalgamation with Coffee Day Overseas
- BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises says unit agreed to divest 6.5 mln shares in Global Edge Software
- BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises unit Coffee Day Global buys ONS Ventures SDN.BHD