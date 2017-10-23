Edition:
Costain Group PLC (COSG.L)

COSG.L on London Stock Exchange

433.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
433.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
181,916
52-wk High
494.50
52-wk Low
321.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 6 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 1,718.43 1,778.00 1,644.94 1,548.26
Year Ending Dec-18 5 1,763.80 1,820.00 1,700.01 1,582.68
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 33.90 35.00 33.40 32.06
Year Ending Dec-18 5 36.55 38.80 35.55 35.05
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 2.70 2.70 2.70 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,718.43 1,718.43 1,718.43 1,659.25 1,548.26
Year Ending Dec-18 1,763.80 1,763.80 1,763.80 1,700.36 1,582.68
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 33.90 33.90 33.90 34.54 32.06
Year Ending Dec-18 36.55 36.55 36.55 36.79 35.05

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

