CPFL Energia SA (CPFE3.SA)

CPFE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

27.39BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.02 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
R$ 27.41
Open
R$ 27.39
Day's High
R$ 27.44
Day's Low
R$ 27.35
Volume
837,500
Avg. Vol
1,113,984
52-wk High
R$ 27.50
52-wk Low
R$ 23.04

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.40 2.40 2.33 2.43

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 19,597.80 21,768.60 17,550.40 20,279.60
Year Ending Dec-18 3 21,053.00 23,250.40 18,819.00 21,694.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1.27 1.55 0.99 1.22
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1.63 1.86 1.34 1.53

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,752.46 5,538.78 786.32 16.55
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,004.88 5,512.00 507.12 10.13
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,558.84 4,737.38 178.54 3.92
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4,507.67 4,416.08 91.59 2.03
Quarter Ending Mar-16 4,532.80 4,249.39 283.41 6.25
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.26 0.24 0.02 7.69
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.21 0.13 0.08 38.10
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.16 0.23 0.07 41.88
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.20 0.26 0.06 30.00
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.27 0.27 0.00 1.21

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 19,597.80 19,597.80 19,597.80 19,597.80 20,279.60
Year Ending Dec-18 21,053.00 21,053.00 21,053.00 21,053.00 21,694.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.27 1.27 1.27 1.27 1.22
Year Ending Dec-18 1.63 1.63 1.63 1.63 1.53

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

