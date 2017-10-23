CPFL Energia SA (CPFE3.SA)
CPFE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
27.39BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.02 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
R$ 27.41
Open
R$ 27.39
Day's High
R$ 27.44
Day's Low
R$ 27.35
Volume
837,500
Avg. Vol
1,113,984
52-wk High
R$ 27.50
52-wk Low
R$ 23.04
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.40
|2.40
|2.33
|2.43
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|19,597.80
|21,768.60
|17,550.40
|20,279.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|21,053.00
|23,250.40
|18,819.00
|21,694.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|1.27
|1.55
|0.99
|1.22
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1.63
|1.86
|1.34
|1.53
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,752.46
|5,538.78
|786.32
|16.55
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5,004.88
|5,512.00
|507.12
|10.13
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,558.84
|4,737.38
|178.54
|3.92
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|4,507.67
|4,416.08
|91.59
|2.03
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|4,532.80
|4,249.39
|283.41
|6.25
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.26
|0.24
|0.02
|7.69
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.21
|0.13
|0.08
|38.10
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.16
|0.23
|0.07
|41.88
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.20
|0.26
|0.06
|30.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.27
|0.27
|0.00
|1.21
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19,597.80
|19,597.80
|19,597.80
|19,597.80
|20,279.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21,053.00
|21,053.00
|21,053.00
|21,053.00
|21,694.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.27
|1.27
|1.27
|1.27
|1.22
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.63
|1.63
|1.63
|1.63
|1.53
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
